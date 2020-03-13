Swansea City ace shares cheery Instagram update

Swansea City midfielder Conor Gallagher has shared a cheery update on Instagram as Swansea City prepare for their break from football following recent events.

The 20-year-old made the move to The Liberty on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window after being recalled from a similar spell with Charlton.

The Addicks are currently mired in enormous off-field trouble as their Chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer continue to fight over control of the club – making this latest post from Gallagher quite a contrast to the environment he has recently left.

Writing alongside a photograph of himself showing the peace sign and grinning at the camera, Gallagher wrote: “No worries ✌🏻 @swansofficial”.

Since arriving at The Liberty Stadium, Gallagher has contributed with five assists in ten appearances, taking his tally for the season to six goals and nine assists.

It is his first full season away from Stamford Bridge and he will no doubt be delighted with how things are progressing so far and will be eager to see out the current campaign in full and help The Swans into the play-offs.

As things stand, they sit in 11th place with nine matches of the season remaining but have just five points to make up in order to sneak into the top-six in that time.

The verdict

Gallagher has been excellent this season but you can bet that he will want to see his first campaign in first-team football finish properly.

He showed his class at Charlton and is starting to show it consistently with the Swans now too, which will probably fully justify the move for him – especially with what has gone down at Charlton of late as well.