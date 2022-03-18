Swansea City ace aiming for impressive goal target after Peterborough United winner

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe has said he wants to carry on and hit 20 goals for the Swans this campaign after scoring the winning goal against Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

Swansea ran out 3-2 winners in the match thanks to Piroe’s 91st minute strike.

Reflecting on his goal, the 22-year-old said he hoped his goalscoring tally would be added to in the remaining games of the season.

“I just came back to the middle and when I saw Hannes put the ball back, I thought this is my shot.” Piroe told the Swansea City club website.

“I’m very happy with the 17 goals this season, I just want it to carry on and reach the 20-goal mark.”

“It was great to score in front of the away fans.”

“When you look at the weather and the travel and everything the fans did to get there, it was very nice to be able celebrate with them.”

Piroe joined Swansea City last summer and has scored 17 goals in all competitions for the club so far.

15 of these have come in the Championship, where Piroe has appeared 35 times for Russell Martin’s side.

Swansea, though, have endured a difficult season, sitting 15th in the Championship table, and are looking to finish the season strongly.

Reflecting on Tuesday’s performance, Piroe said it was a tale of two halves and that the Swans must replicate their first half performance as the end of the season approaches.

“We started really well and played very well in the first half, I think we should have scored more by half-time.” Piroe explained.

“In the second half, we didn’t start that well and the way we conceded the goals was not like us – it wasn’t good enough.”

“We showed good mentality to bounce back again and win the game.

“Like the gaffer always says, we have a 90-minute game plan. It doesn’t matter if it’s scored in the first minute or the last minute, a winning goal wins the game.

“We just have to carry on. If we look at the first half, that’s how we need to be the whole game.”

The Verdict

Joel Piroe has been a fantastic addition to Swansea this season, as evidenced by his 17 goals for the club in 2021/22.

He needs just three goals to hit the 20 goal mark – something you would back him to do with 10 games still to play for Swnasea.

In recent weeks, Piroe has formed a formidable partnership with Southampton loanee Michael Obafemi who also netted in the Peterborough match in midweek.

The two will look to continue scoring goals and fire Swansea to a strong finish in what has been a disappointing season for the club.