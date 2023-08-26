Highlights Swansea City's new manager, Michael Duff, is actively working to shape the squad with several incoming and outgoing transfers this summer.

Swansea City have had another summer of transition under their latest up and coming homegrown manager Michael Duff, who joined from Barnsley to replace Russell Martin.

The 45-year-old has wasted no time at the Swansea.Com Stadium in trying to mould this squad into one which he can very much call his own, with seven players in and the same number making moves out of South Wales so far in this window.

On the pitch, the Swans have made a slow start to the campaign, with two 1-1 home draws to Birmingham and Coventry, as well as losing 3-2 to West Bromwich Albion.

With limited time left in this summer window, the Swans could look to utilise the Premier League market for deals on players who are currently surplus to requirements, and FLW has chosen five of those.

Jamal Lowe

In an area of the pitch where Swansea find themselves a little lightweight, a return to South Wales for Jamal Lowe may not be beyond the realm of possibility, as Darren Witcoop states he is expected to leave Bournemouth in the coming days.

The 29-year-old scored 14 times in his only season at the club as they reached the play-off final in 2021, before departing. His creativity and goals would only benefit this Swansea side who haven't quite kicked on so far this season.

Bashir Humphreys

A player who has already been linked with a move to South Wales so far this window is next, as Bashir Humphreys, could be an ideal fit for Swansea's style of play in an area they need more numbers in, and that's before you take into consideration the potential departure of Nathan Wood.

Humphreys has impressed in the youth divisions for Chelsea, which has led to opportunities in and around the first team, but is yet to make his official Premier League bow. The 20-year-old impressed on loan at SC Paderborn in the second half of the season, and was subsequently named in the England U20 squad for this summer's World Cup.

Tim Iroegbunam

Swansea are currently lacking options in defensive midfield, and a player that impressed at QPR last season is next up in the form of Tim Iroegbunam.

The young midfielder would bring energy to Swansea's midfield, which is synonymous with the club's identity, and with Villa surprisingly shipping out a number of Academy graduates of late, a stab in the dark for a potential loan at least wouldn't be a bad move for Swansea.

Kortney Hause

Another Villa player follows, as Kortney Hause will be desperate to resurrect his career after a torrid past couple of seasons.

Last season, the 28-year-old was sent on loan to Watford but was soon sent back to Villa to receive treatment on a long-term knee injury which has damaged his chances of being part of Unai Emery's vision.

As a result of these injury problems, it may make teams like Swansea reluctant to eye Hause as a potential target, but when fit, he would provide adequate experience and ability in the Championship.

Tom Cannon

Whilst not officially in the race for his signature, Swansea would surely identify Tom Cannon as a potential replacement for Joel Piroe.

Alan Nixon states that Everton want a £1m loan fee in any deal for the young forward, who impressed last season at Preston, scoring eight times in 20 appearances after moving on loan in January.

In fact, Nixon reported in April, when Russell Martin was still in charge that Swansea were keen on a deal to bring Cannon to South Wales, but whether he is still on their radar under Duff remains to be seen.