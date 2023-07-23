Swansea City and Michael Duff are about to embark on a new chapter in South Wales and gearing towards the 2023/24 season opener against Birmingham City.

The Swans are set for their sixth consecutive season at Championship level in 2023/24, with Russell Martin guiding them to a 10th-placed finish in the most recent campaign.

Swansea had spent seven seasons in the Premier League prior to that, including two top half finishes as well in that time, but it's been all change again this summer with Martin's departure to Southampton confirmed.

Considering Duff's success at Cheltenham Town and with Barnsley, there is no reason why he can't do well at the Swansea.com Stadium, although he will need to be backed in the transfer market as he looks to put his stamp on the squad during pre-season.

Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning decided to depart on the expiration of their deals in South Wales, whilst Michael Obafemi, Kyle Joseph, and Morgan Whittaker have all been sold for fees.

In terms of incomings to the first-team, the Swans have bolstered their forward line with Jerry Yates and Josh Ginnelly, and signed Josh Key from Exeter City as well, but there could be some further potential bargains to be had in the free agents market.

Here, we look at four players who could further improve Duff's squad further who are available on free transfers.

Lucas Joao

The dark cloud hanging over Swansea at the moment is that of the immediate future of Joel Piroe.

The Dutchman has scored or assisted 49 goals in 88 Championship games since joining Swansea but is in the last year of his deal in South Wales.

Lucas Joao could help offset the loss of Piroe, should Swansea sell their star player. In the two seasons prior to last campaign, Joao netted 29 goals in 63 games at Championship level, which is a strong return.

If he could get back near to those levels, the 29-year-old could play a big role for a team like Swansea.

The Angola international is a different type of striker to Piroe and would be an ambitious move, given his likely wage demands; but even if Joao can't reach his highest heights anymore following his injury woes, he would be a good addition to Swansea's attacking ranks.

Joao notched seven goals despite an injury hit campaign in 2022/23.

Han-Noah Massengo

The 22-year-old would cost Swansea some minor compensation, due to being a free agent under 24, but he would bolster their midfield options and be a good addition at the base of their midfield.

The former Bristol City midfielder has already been linked to Leeds, via The Athletic and has good experience of the Championship.

Swansea could look to hijack the deal and win the race for the talented young Frenchman.

Massengo has a high ceiling and plenty of unlocked potential due to his age and would not only holster the midfield options but be pushing to start.

His technical quality and calmness on the ball would suit him well to Swansea in deeper central-midfield roles.

Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe would be a sensible addition for Swansea, adding to what is an already athletic and mobile back line with more recovery speed and mobility.

The 25-year-old spent the majority of the most recent campaign with Stoke City, where he managed just five appearances after joining in January, but at his best he can be a commanding, athletic, and mobile central defender.

He can impose himself on games physically but also technically due to his comfortability in possession, too.

Tuanzebe would be well-suited to Duff's set up, and has age on his side as well.

Swansea need further depth to support the likes of Nathan Wood and nurture them through, and should look no further than Tuanzebe, who has left Manchester United this summer following the expiry of his deal at Old Trafford.

Josh Onomah

An option Swansea could pursue in midfield is that of Josh Onomah, who is a midfielder capable of playing in a more attack-minded midfield role or as a box-to-box player.

Having recently become a free agent after his short-term deal at Preston North End expired, Onomah is a player, who at 26, still has room to develop, and could grow alongside the club.

Also, in a prior loan spell at Aston Villa, the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster was surrounded by attention and hype, but the career of the former prospect hasn't quite followed lived up to that potential.

He is also no stranger to the division, having played a regular part in Fulham's eventual play-off final success in the 2019/20 season, but more than anything, his technical ability, tight control, and press resistance could make him a real asset for Swansea.