Leeds United came away from the Swansea.com Stadium with three points after beating Swansea City 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller.

Swansea led at half-time and thought they sealed a late point, but some incredible scenes at the end saw Wilfried Gnonto snatch victory for Leeds in added time.

Swansea scored first through Harry Darling, before Liam Cullen and Florian Bianchini got on the scoresheet later in the game, but an own goal, two goals from Manor Solomon and a late winner from Gnonto ensured Leeds would travel back to Yorkshire with the three points.

Swansea City 3-4 Leeds United

Daniel James missed a golden opportunity to put Leeds ahead after just two minutes, but he blasted over from close range after finding himself in acres of space following a corner.

Swansea took the lead after seven minutes when Harry Darling got on the end of a Matt Grimes free-kick following a foul on Ronald, sparking wild celebrations at the Swansea.com Stadium.

However, it only took Leeds 12 minutes to level the scores, and Manor Solomon equalised for the visitors after ex-Swansea winger James broke free and played a ball across the face of goal, giving the Spurs loanee the simplest of finishes.

It looked like Leeds were starting to get the upper hand after their goal, but Swansea fought back well and turned the game into a scrap as the heavens began to open.

As the clock ticked towards half-time, it looked as if the sides would go in level, but Myles Peart-Harris broke free for the hosts, putting the ball on a plate for Liam Cullen, who made no mistake, scoring his third goal of the week after scoring a brace for Wales against Iceland on Tuesday night.

Leeds started the second half the better of the two sides, and they levelled the score after 55 minutes when James found space down the right-hand side, and his low cross into the box was put into the back of the net by Swansea defender Ben Cabango.

The second half was proving to be an end-to-end encounter, and Leeds' Sam Byram beat the offside trap to set up Solomon for his second of the afternoon, and to give his side the lead with less than 20 minutes to go.

There were plenty of offside protests from Swansea's players and supporters, but the goal stood and Swansea had it all to do with time running out.

Substitute Florian Bianchini had a good chance to level the scores for Swansea with 78 minutes on the clock, but he was unable to connect properly with a dangerous Cullen cross from the left, letting Leeds off the hook.

Azeem Abdulai had a huge chance to level proceedings just moments after coming on when he found himself in acres of space in the box, but his header from Josh Tymon's cross was well over the bar.

Swansea were piling on the pressure in the latter stages of the game and Josh Key forced Illan Meslier in the Leeds' goal to make a good stop from his long-range effort as they went in search of a point.

However, Swansea thought they'd sealed a point when Bianchini connected with Tymon's cross to make it 3-3, but with six minutes of added time, there was a sting in the tail for the home side.

Almost immediately after kick-off from Bianchini's goal, Italian international Wilfried Gnonto latched onto James' through ball and beat Lawrence Vigouroux in the Swansea goal, sealing the win for the visitors and sparking wild celebrations in the away end.

Swansea City player ratings

Lawrence Vigouroux - 6

Josh Key - 7

Ben Cabango - 7

Harry Darling - 7

Josh Tymon - 6

Matt Grimes -7

Goncalo Franco - 7 (Florian Bianchini (74) - 7)

Joe Allen - 6 (Jay Fulton (55) - 6)

Myles Peart-Harris - 7

Ronald - 6 (Azeem Abdulai (84) - 6)

Liam Cullen - 7

Unused subs: Jon McLaughlin, Nelson Abbey, Kyle Naughton, Cyrus Christie, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, Zan Vipotnik.

Leeds United player ratings

Illan Meslier - 6

Jayden Bogle - 7

Pascal Struijk - 7

Joe Rodon - 7

Sam Byram - 7 (Maximilian Wober (83) - 6)

Joe Rothwell - 7 (Joshua Guilavogui (83) - 6)

Ao Tanaka - 7

Manor Solomon - 8 (Wilfried Gnonto (73) - 8)

Dan James - 9 (James Debayo (90) - 6)

Brenden Aaronson - 6

Joel Piroe - 6 (Mateo Joseph (73) - 7)

Unused subs: Karl Darlow, Charlie Crew, Largie Ramazani, Patrick Bamford.