Swansea’s Russell Martin highlights aspect that needs improvement after Huddersfield win

Swansea City’s good form continued as they beat Huddersfield town 1-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday.

The win means Russell Martin’s side are now unbeaten in their last four games and up to 17th, five points above the bottom three.

It was a deserved win for the Swans against Huddersfield Town though both sides struggled to create consistently throughout the game.

Joel Piroe netted the only goal of the game – his sixth in nine games since signing from PSV Eindhoven – to get the three points against Huddersfield Town.

Jamie Patterson and Flynn Downes had chances to double Swansea’s lead but they failed to convert, though that didn’t matter as Martin’s side got their fifth clean sheet of the season.

He told the official club website: “It was a tense second half, probably a bit more tense than it needed to be,”

“I think the first half was outstanding, it really was, in terms of some of the football we played, the intensity we played at and the way we pressed in terms of how many times we won the ball back.”

However, despite the win, the Swansea boss wanted more goals from his side: “We should score more goals in the first half, we had some great chances and if we take those the second half becomes a lot easier and everyone can enjoy it and relax a little more.

“We still had the better moments in the second half, we have limited a good side to no shots on target, something we spoke about before the game and the players have shown outstanding effort and desire.”

The win means Swansea are now unbeaten in their last five games ahead of a tough midweek game against Fulham.

Have Swansea City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Swansea ever finished in the top half of the Premier League table? Yes No

The Verdict

Swansea City’s form has certainly improved and not only are they one of the best in the division at retaining the ball, but it’s also transferring into clean sheets and now goals.

However, despite all of the possession and impressive approach play, Russell Martin’s side still struggle to create regular chances.

They have the third-lowest shots per game in the league which means they’re just not creating enough. It is worth considering that the style of play is a huge transition under Martin and will take time, but it’s certainly one area that has to improve as the season goes on.