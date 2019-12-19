Swansea boss Cooper gives verdict on Luton ahead of weekend clash

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has outlined Luton Town’s strong home form as the Welsh club travel to Kenilworth Road in the Championship this weekend.

Cooper’s side will face Luton at the weekend and they’ll be looking to build on their first win in seven against Middlesbrough last time out.

A brace from Andre Ayew and one from Sam Surridge gave the Swans the win at the Liberty but Cooper has now turned his attentions to the Luton game, and is very wary of the threat they pose at home.

Cooper told Wales Online today:

“They’re at home. I think they’ve picked up three-quarters of their points at home so if they’re at their best it tends to be there (at home).

“We need to be ready. It’s a cliche but there isn’t a game in this league that you don’t have to be ready for in every aspect. I think in the last week or so through conversations we’ve had as a team, we’ll focus on ourselves.”

Luton go into the game sitting just above the relegation zone, with Stoke City two points behind them in 22nd.

Graeme Jones’ team though have proven tough to beat at home this season and have taken maximum points against the likes of Huddersfield, Bristol City, Charlton and Wigan all at Kenilworth Road.

But Swansea have been better this season when playing outside of South Wales – they’ve taken 17 points from ten away games and sit 6th in the away form table.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Swansea City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who started the season as Swansea boss? Garry Monk Paul Clement Francesco Guidolin Bob Bradley

The verdict

Luton are no pushovers in the Championship but it’ll definitely be a game that Cooper and Swansea should be winning.

The victory over Boro last weekend was long overdue and the team will be feeling confident going into another against a struggling side in Luton, and will need a solid away performance to take the win.