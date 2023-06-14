Chris Davies, Brendan Rodgers' long-time assistant coach, has met with the Swansea City hierarchy and is considered among the top two replacements for Russell Martin, according to Football Scotland.

The 38-year-old is thought to be keen to strike out on his own and make the step into management despite the prospect of reuniting with Rodgers at Celtic and interest from other clubs such as Tottenham.

Who is Chris Davies?

Davies was forced to retire from his playing career at just 19 due to injury but stepped into coaching in 2005 - cutting his teeth at Leicester City as well as in the US and New Zealand.

He first linked up with Rodgers in 2010, becoming his assistant manager at Swansea, with a focus on tactics, and helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

Davies followed the Northern Irishman to Liverpool, spending three years there before a brief spell alongside Brian McDermott at Reading in 2016.

He linked back up with Rodgers at Celtic to great success and then moved alongside him to Leicester, where the duo would spend more than 200 games in the dugout.

Davies left the King Power Stadium in April when the Foxes relieved the 50-year-old of his duties.

Swansea City's interest in Chris Davies

Davies first emerged as a candidate for the Swansea top job earlier this month but it appears things have now progressed.

Football Scotland has reported that after meeting with the Swans hierarchy, the young coach is considered to be among the top two replacements for Martin in South Wales.

There is understood to be interest from elsewhere both for manager and assistant coach roles, with Spurs named as one of the clubs that admire Davies, while with Rodgers strongly linked with a return to Celtic, there may well be an opening for him at the Scottish giants soon.

However, the report claims that the 38-year-old is keen to strike out on his own in a boost to Swansea's hopes of getting their man.

Russell Martin latest

The pursuit of Davies is a result of Martin's impending move to Southampton.

The Swansea boss has seemed close to making the switch to the Championship new boys for some time now but it has reportedly been held up by issues over compensation.

However, Wales Online (12/06, 10:28) has claimed that it is expected to go through this week, which would allow his replacement plenty of time to prepare for next season.

That's unlikely to be the last issue the Saints cause for Swansea this summer, however, with reports indicating that Martin is keen to raid them for captain Matt Grimes and fellow midfielder Jay Fulton.