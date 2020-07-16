Swansea, Blackburn and Bristol City among sides targeting moves for West Brom player

Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (15/07, 14:45).

Bond joined West Brom on a free transfer from Reading last summer, but he is yet to make a single league appearance having been back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The 27-year-old has made seven appearances in cup competitions and has featured four times under Slaven Bilic this term, but his future at the Hawthorns is uncertain.

Bond’s contract at West Brom expires at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether the club offer him a new deal as they remain on the cusp of winning promotion to the top-flight.

According to Sky Sports, though, Swansea, Blackburn and Bristol City are eyeing up moves for Bond potentially on a free transfer, with his contract running out.

Sam Johnstone is likely to be Albion’s number one once again next season, whilst 23-year-old Alex Palmer has recently signed a new three-year deal following a loan spell in League Two with Plymouth Argyle.

The Verdict

Bond needs to leave West Brom this summer, I believe.

He’s now 27 years of age and needs to find a club who gives him regular game time, as he’s never going to get into the Albion side with Johnstone still there.

I can’t see Albion offering him a new deal, either, so a move to another top-half Championship side would be an excellent move for him, I feel.