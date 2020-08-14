Swansea beat Nottingham Forest, Cardiff and Huddersfield to transfer, medical taking place

Swansea City have won the race to sign midfielder Korey Smith following his release from Bristol City, as per the Bristol Post.

The Welsh club have beat off interest from Nottingham Forest, Cardiff and Huddersfield to seal a deal for the 29-year-old, with the player currently undergoing a medical at the club.

Smith left the Robins after six years and 196 appearances, and will head down the M4 to sign up with Steve Cooper’s Swansea side.

In recent times, the central midfielder has struggled with injuries with him suffering an ACL back in 2018, and then a further foot injury which hampered his playing time at Ashton Gate.

Cooper will be hoping the addition of Smith can provide some experience in the middle of the park, as the Swans look to launch a genuine promotion push after falling short in the Championship play-offs last time out.

Smith becomes Cooper’s first signing of the summer, with it also expected that the Swans will re-sign Freddie Woodman on a season-long loan from Newcastle, after an impressive stint at the Liberty Stadium.

The verdict

This looks a great bit of business in my eyes.

It’s a relatively youthful squad at Swansea, certainly in the middle of midfield, so Smith will provide an element of experience that will be beneficial both on and off the pitch.

He’s a combative player who isn’t afraid to do the dirty work, yet is comfortable in possession and is adept at passing to help initiate attacks.

If he can keep injury-free, this looks like a real strong signing for Steve Cooper’s Swans, especially on a free.