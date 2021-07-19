Swansea and Middlesbrough won’t be signing 28-year-old as move elsewhere is confirmed

Former Bristol City striker Famara Diedhou has completed his move to Turkish club Alanyaspor, with Swansea and Middlesbrough missing out.

The 28-year-old joined The Robins from Ligue 1 club Angers in 2017, before making 154 appearances for City.

Diedhou netted 46 times in his four-year stay at Bristol City, but he was released at the end of June, with the club opting not to resume talks with the Senegalese forward.

According to Football Insider, Swansea and Middlesbrough were battling it out for the Bristol City target man, as both clubs were seemingly in the market for a striker.

However, Alanyaspor have won the race for the front-man, and Diedhou will now be heading for a fresh start in Turkey.

Swansea have managed to bring two new strikers to the Liberty Stadium already this summer, with 21-year-old Joel Piroe and 19-year-old Kyle Joseph arriving, but the club’s interest in Diedhou suggests that their attacking recruitment will not stop there.

The verdict

Although he struggled for consistency, Diedhou proved that he could cut it at Championship level and could have been a really smart addition to the two second-tier clubs in pursuit.

At Swansea, they have two very young forwards who would have benefitted immensely from the experience Diedhou possesses. However, it is now another opportunity to examine the market and try again.

Middlesbrough have now brought in Uche Ikpeazu who operates in a very similar fashion to the 28-year-old. Therefore, it is no real surprise that he didn’t make the move to Teesside.

He now has a fresh opportunity in a league that he is a novice to, but he is an imposing forward who will cause problems straight away.

