Swansea and Liverpool set to enter transfer negotiatons

Swansea City sporting director Mark Allen has revealed that the Welsh club are set for talks in the coming weeks regarding the future of Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams.

And whilst no decision has been made on the 20-year-old’s future according to Wales Online, there’s every chance that Williams could head back to Anfield after an unsuccessful first half of the 2021-22 season.

After an injury crisis swept across Liverpool’s centre-backs last season, Williams was thrown in at the deep end just months after completing a loan spell at National League North outfit Kidderminster Harriers.

Williams featured 19 times in all competitions for the Reds in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions with mixed success and with first-team defenders working their way back to fitness this summer, the decision was made to give the player a chance in the Championship.

Swansea happily obliged but Williams has featured in just five league matches so far this season – four of them being starts and he’s been substituted off the pitch in two of those.

All the signs point towards Swansea letting the youngster head back to his parent club and for them to seek a different option but Allen has stated that no decision has been made yet with talks imminent between the two clubs.

“With every loan, there will always be a recall clause in January, very seldom will you have a loan that doesn’t include that, for both parties,” Allen said, per Wales Online.

“Is it working out for the individual? Is it working out for the team? Is it working out for the club that’s loaning him? Do they think there’s a better loan available for them? All of those will be factors now, and we’ll be speaking to Liverpool in the coming weeks with regards to Rhys.”

The Verdict

With links to the likes of Harry Darling and Jack Simpson emerging, a centre-back does seem to be on the radar for Russell Martin this January.

That makes sense considering the alarming lack of goals being leaked recently and in that sense Williams hasn’t really been helping when selected.

His lack of pace to let Andy Carroll through against Reading two weeks ago showed that he’s perhaps not quite at the level required to be playing regular Championship football – which sounds somewhat silly considering Liverpool used him last season.

Williams could do with a confidence-boosting loan deal perhaps to a League One or Scottish team because it does look like his time at Swansea could be up in the next few weeks unless he has a miraculous turn-around in form.