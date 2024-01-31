Highlights Bitter Welsh rivals Swansea City and Cardiff City are both interested in Danish midfielder Tochi Chukwuani as they aim to improve their form.

Bitter Welsh rivals Swansea City and Cardiff City are both interested in Danish midfielder Tochi Chukwuani, according to a report from Bold.dk.

The Welsh clubs are separated by just four points in the Championship table and are both looking for reinforcements this month as they bid to end poor runs of form.

Championship table - 31/01/2024 Position Club P GD Pts 14. Cardiff City 28 -4 37 15. Plymouth Argyle 28 0 33 16. Millwall 29 -7 33 17. Swansea City 29 -8 33

The 20-year-old midfielder plays for Lyngby Boldklub in the Danish Superliga and is a Danish international at U21 level. The two Welsh clubs are not alone in their interest in signing Chukwuani, with the likes of Brøndby and FC Midtjylland also said to be keen on adding the midfielder to their ranks.

Chukwuani is out of contract with Lyngby in the summer and the club are open to selling him this month to cash in on the player.

Tochi Chukwuani's career

Born in Herlev, Denmark, the midfielder began his senior career with FC Nordsjælland in 2019 before making the move to fellow Superliga side Lyngby in the summer of 2022, signing a two-year deal with the club.

The central-midfielder has represented Denmark at youth level from U16's to U21's, showing how highly-rated he is in Denmark.

Chukwuani struggled for minutes with previous club, FC Nordsjælland, playing just 36 games in three years, but since making the move to Lyngby, he has become a regular starter at Superliga level.

In total, he has made 44 appearances for the club, including 23 during the 2023/24 campaign. He has started all but two of his club's games this season, both of which were missed due to yellow card suspensions.

According to Sofascore, the midfielder has an 80% successful passing rate, a 67% successful dribble rate and makes 1.6 tackles per game.

At 20, Chuckwuani is by no means the finished article, but both Swansea and Cardiff will know that he could be one for the future and could potentially be sold in years to come for more money, making him a shrewd signing.

Tochi Chuckwuani faces a transfer dilemma

With two established Championship clubs interested in him, along with two big Danish clubs, Chuckwuani faces a dilemma this month if he leaves Lyngby.

A move to the Championship at such a young age would be a daunting prospect for the player, and there's no guarantee that the midfielder will walk straight into the starting XI of either side.

Cardiff have the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Manolis Siopis, Joe Ralls and Ryan Wintle at their disposal in the centre of the park, while Swansea have players such as captain Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, Charlie Patino and Joe Allen to choose from.

The Bluebirds have had some success in the Danish Superliga market in recent times, with the loan signing of Sory Kaba from FC Midtjylland last January effectively keeping the club in the Championship.

However, longtime Cardiff supporters won't need reminding about how their last Danish signing from the Superliga went, with Andreas Cornelius' spell at the club remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Chuckwuani isn't short of options this month, and may prefer a move to another Danish club instead of taking the risk of a move to the Championship.

With the two bitter Welsh rivals competing for his signature, Chuckwuani has the chance to give one side of south Wales the bragging rights this month if he opts for a move to either side of the divide.