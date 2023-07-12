Birmingham and Swansea are both seeking to build upon last term's mid-table mediocrity with respective shopping strategies in the summer transfer window.

The Blues, who finished 17th under the tuition of John Eustace in the season just gone, have pulled no punches in the market thus far by acquiring the likes of Tyler Roberts, Koji Miyoshi and Ethan Laird, along with making Krystian Bielik's temporary stint a permanent one.

Swansea, on the other hand, conducted an unsuccessful late-season play-off push and have lost popular manager Russell Martin to newly-relegated heavyweights Southampton, and as you would naturally suspect, there has been plenty of activity in South Wales as of late, too.

Now with former-Barnsley boss Michael Duff at the helm, the Northern Irishman has been proactive in revamping the squad into an alignment of his footballing values by recruiting both Josh Ginnelly and Josh Key, while the impending announcement of statement signing Jerry Yates from Blackpool after completing a medical has further illuminated their bullish and direct transfer approach.

And it does not appear as the two sides are done there, either, with a report from Football Insider disclosing that the duo are battling it out to bring ex-Derby County defender Lee Buchanan back to English shores following a year in Germany with Werder Bremen.

How has Birmingham and Swansea target Lee Buchanan fared since leaving Derby County?

Having graduated from Derby's academy as part of an impressive talent conveyor belt at Pride Park, Buchanan made 75 appearances for the Rams before opting to join Werder Bremen last summer.

Buchanan capitalized upon a legal loophole within his contract to gain a move away from the East Midlands, with the left-back entitled to get out of his deal for nothing after Derby's sale to David Clowes.

And Derby, who were qualified for compensation owing to Buchanan's progression through the youth system, ultimately earned an undisclosed six-figure sum from the German club.

Though, after all the legal discourse pertaining to the move, it has been anything but a success, with Buchanan starting only twice in Germany's top-flight last term as Bremen achieved a 13th-placed finish upon their return to the division.

The 22-year-old even scored in his side's enthralling 3-2 comeback victory over German juggernaut Borussia Dortmund back in August, yet that has proved the apex of Buchanan's Bremen career to date, and he has instead been preferred from the bench by manager Ole Werner.

While the left-back's deal in Northern Germany still runs for another three-years, his lack of minutes means that is difficult to rule out an exit this summer, and he could well be tempted by a return to England.

Would Lee Buchanan be a good signing for Birmingham or Swansea?

It is no surprise to see these two sides in particular courting Buchanan's services in light of their own respective woes in his playing position.

Birmingham endured something of a conundrum there last term and frequently rotated between Emmanuel Longelo and Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty, a domineering central defender by trade, whereas Swansea will still be nursing the wound opened up from Ryan Manning's exit, with the left-back- who established himself as one of the Championship's chief creative outlets- eventually reuniting with Martin at Swansea after opting to not extend his contractual terms.

As things stand, former-Manchester City prospect Nathanael Ogbeta represents Swans' central cndidate for the left-back berth following a fruitful loan spell with Peterborough United, although his lack of Championship experience and the deficit of depth suggests that the Welsh side will need to enforce that area of the pitch before long.

Therefore, Buchanan is quite evidently a player that would represent a monumental upgrade on what both sides presently behold, and his youthful age facilitates the scope for a potential profit further down the line, a strategy that his two current suitors- though Swansea in particular- both pride themselves on.