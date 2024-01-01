Highlights Championship clubs, including Swansea City, are interested in signing Standard Liege midfielder Romaine Mundle in the January transfer window.

Mundle only joined Standard Liege from Tottenham in the summer, signing on a four-year deal.

The midfielder has since only six first-team appearances for the Belgian club, meaning a January loan move is now being considered.

A number of Championship clubs are interested in signing Standard Liege midfielder Romaine Mundle in the January transfer window.

That's according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who says that Swansea City are among those working on a deal for the 20-year-old.

Mundle yet to establish himself at Standard Liege

Mundle only made his move to Standard Liege back in the summer transfer window, joining from Tottenham on a free transfer.

That came after the midfielder had come through the youth ranks at Spurs, without ever making a senior appearance for the North London outfit.

Since completing his move to Standard Liege however, the 20-year-old is yet to fully cement his place in the first-team picture.

So far this season, Mundle has made just six appearances for Liege's first-team across all competitions, all of which have been as a substitute.

He has however, also featured four time for the club's second-team in the second-tier of Belgian football, scoring twice in that period.

Romaine Mundle senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Standard Liege 6 0 0 Standard Liege II 4 2 0 Tottenham 0 0 0 As of 1st January 2024

Even so, it appears there is a possibility that Mundle could be on the move back to England again, with the window now open.

Swansea among Championship clubs chasing Mundle

According to this latest update from Romano, a number of Championship clubs have now shown an interest in taking the midfielder on loan from Liege for the second half of this season.

It is thought that Swansea are one side, who are now pushing to secure a temporary deal for the 20-year-old.

For their part, Standard Liege are said to be considering their options over the short-term future of the midfielder.

Mundle signed a four-year contract with the Belgian side back in the summer, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

As a result, Standard Liege are in a strong position to decide what they want to do with the midfielder this month, amid that interest in his services.

Swansea still searching for a new manager

It has been a frustrating season for Swansea, who are still looking for a replacement for Michael Duff, who was sacked at the start of December, having only been appointed in the summer.

On the pitch, Swansea have so far taken 29 points from 25 league games this season, meaning they currently sit 17th in the Championship table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

The Welsh club are next in action on New Year's Day, when they host West Brom at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Mundle an interesting target for Championship clubs

The prospect of signing Mundle does feel like an intriguing one for clubs in the Championship such as Swansea.

On the one hand, the pedigree and potential he clearly has through his time in the youth ranks at a club the size of Tottenham, does suggest he may be capable of making a positive impact at this level.

However, there may be some questions about the lack of game time he has had with Standard Liege this season, as you wonder whether that may limit his momentum and match sharpness.

Even so, that is often what loan moves such as this one are for, and the fact numerous clubs are interested may make this one that is still worth pursuing, so sides can avoid the chance of missing out on what could prove a useful piece of business.