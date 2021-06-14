Swansea agree seven-figure fee but face complications in pursuit of potential Andre Ayew replacement

Swansea City have reportedly agreed a seven-figure fee with PSV Eindhoven for striker Joel Piroe but still face complications as they ramp up the pursuit of their potential Andre Ayew replacement.

The Swans saw their 2020/21 leading scorer leave as a free agent this summer but it seems they’ve identified a replacement.

According to Wales Online, the Championship club have agreed a fee with PSV for Piroe with the Dutchman keen to make the move to the Liberty Stadium.

The report claims that sources in the Netherlands have indicated the fee is around €2 million (£1.7m), though there have also been suggestions that it would be closer to £1 million with the striker’s contract set to expire next summer.

It is understood that the deal is still some way away from being completed, however, with Piroe currently on holiday and Brexit complications proving an issue.

A product of both the Feyenoord and PSV academies, the 21-year-old has a fantastic goalscoring record at youth level but opportunities have been hard to come by for the senior side.

Piroe has made just 14 appearances for PSV, scoring three times, all of which came in the 2020/21 campaign.

20 facts about Swansea City’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Mesa has played for Barcelona - True or False? True False

The Verdict

It seems Swansea are making progress on a deal for Piroe as they look to land a replacement for the departing Ayew but there is still a fair way to go before the move is complete given the complications highlighted.

The 21-year-old has a strong record at youth level but is yet to really prove his quality in the senior game though working under a coach like Steve Cooper, who is well respected for his development of players, could help him do that.

Reinforcements up top were surely at the top of Cooper’s list of summer priorities and it would be no surprise to see more than just one forward join in the current window.