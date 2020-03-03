Swansea ace underlines factor that could see them seal play-off spot

Swansea City goalkeeper Freddie Woodman thinks that the side’s team spirit can play a key part in end of season push towards the play-off places.

The Swans are four points shy of the top-six as it stands, but the south Wales side have not helped themselves with their recent run of results.

They have won just once in their last eight league games – a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town at the end of February was the last time Steve Cooper’s side tasted success.

Inconsistency has cost Swansea so far this season, but with ten games to go, there are still thirty points to play for.

Woodman, who is currently on a season-long loan from Newcastle United, has been one of the Swansea’s standout performers this term, keeping ten league clean sheets.

He said that spirits remain high in amongst the camp, which can help the team in the run-in.

“The good thing about this dressing room is that you never feel like you lose your confidence. There are so many experienced players in the team that help me and the other lads,” he told the club’s official website.

The side come up against table-topping West Bromwich Albion this coming Saturday at the Liberty Stadium, and will not want a repeat of the humiliating 5-1 defeat to the Baggies at The Hawthorns earlier on in the season.

“We’re confident in ourselves. When the league leaders come to your ground, you want to perform and it will be an exciting game,” the 22-year-old added.

The Swans have picked up their home form over the last two months, losing just once in their last eight games at the Liberty Stadium. Woodman wants the club and the supporters to show collective unity to keep that run going.

“There are 10 games left; we’re together as a team and I know the fans are on board.”

The Verdict

Although the team spirit in the camp is strong according to Woodman, the side have to channel that energy onto the pitch and start to improve on recent performances.

The league table is closely packed, and a poor run of results can drop any side down significantly.

Hence, why Saturday’s game is important. Steve Cooper’s side can make a real statement with a positive result against West Bromwich Albion.