Sutton United 0-2 Bradford City: FLW report as the Bantams take all three points in the capital

Bradford City picked up a routine win on their travels thanks to goals from Andy Cook and Scott Banks.

The two sides played out a very cagey first half an hour or so with Matt Gray’s hosts set up in a very organised 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kylian Kouassi playing just off of Donovan Wilson.

The Amber and Chocolates threatened the most in the early exchanges with Rob Milsom’s set piece delivery causing the Bantams a few problems, but were ultimately unable to test Harry Lewis between the sticks for the visitors.

As the half went on Abo Eisa and Harry Chapman found pockets of space in the Sutton half with greater regularity and began to test make-shift right back Enzio Boldewijn.

The game’s opening goal arrived in the 37th minute with Eisa chancing his arm from the edge of the area, with his strike deflecting into the path of Andy Cook, who could hardly miss from inside the six-yard box.

There were glances over to the linesman when the ball hit the back of the net, but the flag never came and the Bantams had something to hold onto.

Harry Chapman went close to doubling Bradford’s lead on the stroke of half time, but Milsom was on hand to clear off the line with a desperate sliding clearance to give Sutton hope heading into the break.

Mark Hughes’ men doubled their lead in style shortly after the restart, with Scott Banks curling home from a short corner, the Crystal Palace loanee picked out the top left corner from the edge of the box to give Sutton a mountain to climb.

Bradford were much happier to sit back in their shape following the second goal which meant the hosts enjoyed a larger share of possession, without creating any clear-cut opportunities.

Romoney Crichlow and Yann Songo’s stood firm at the heart of defence for the Bantams, well protected by their full backs and the partnership and Alex Gilliead and Richie Smallwood sat in front, to see out an important win to pull them closer to the automatic promotion places in League Two.