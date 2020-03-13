Suspension of league can be an overwhelmingly good thing for Charlton Athletic and here’s why: comment

There is an overwhelming lack of good news in the world at the moment and that is no different in South London with Charlton Athletic entering another crisis.

Coronavirus is sweeping the world and playing havoc with every aspect of life and football has now been caught in its web, with the EFL confirming that matches will be suspended until the start of April.

But whilst many clubs could do without the virus suspending their league action, for Charlton it can be an overwhelmingly good thing.

Off the field, the Addicks are close to a full-blown meltdown as a civil war has broken out between the club’s majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer and chairman Matt Southall, with both men trying to force the other out of the door.

Southall has accused Nimer of failing to invest the money he promised back when the takeover was completed, whilst the Syrian has refuted that claim, insisting that Southall has shown he is only in the picture for his own personal gain, so it would be reckless to have invested his money.

Whoever is right and whoever is wrong, the timing could not have been any worse for Charlton.

A 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last weekend in a relegation six-pointer was their third loss on the bounce and the third which saw them fail to find the back of the net in a row too.

Their next match is another huge tussle at the bottom, with Hull City, who sit one place outside the drop zone, next on the agenda at The KCOM.

This is where the suspension of football in England until April could become a huge help for Charlton.

The last thing the club will have wanted is to go into this clash fresh off the back of another internal crisis. Bowyer said it himself that it had come at the worst possible time, with the squad also downbeat after being told they will likely only be paid up until Christmas now.

Whilst the problems are unlikely to be solved before the planned return of football, there will at least be time for the dust to settle on what has been an ugly and frankly embarrassing week for those at the top of the club.

It is also highly probable the suspension will be extended far beyond the start of April, giving more time for internal scores to be settled at The Valley ahead of a crucial run-in.

There is still, of course, every chance that the issues will continue to hamper Charlton’s survival push. But this suspension does at least buy them some time and that can only be a good thing.