‘Suspend FFP for this season’ – Plenty of QPR fans react as CEO offers prediction

Queens Park Rangers’ Chief Executive Officer Lee Hoos said yesterday that the club could be dealt a ‘huge economical hit’ in the coming months.

It comes after the English Football League and the Premier League both suspended football fixtures until the 4th of April amid the coronavirus outbreak.

QPR, a club just coming out of a financially-strained period in their history, could be in for a further period of financial hardship with the recent events.

Following their 2018 FFP fine, Hoos and co have been working hard and working wonders to get QPR to a more sustainable level, but the American fears that the outbreak and subsequent postponement of football, could leave QPR in a precarious position financially.

The club isn’t alone though – most teams in the Football League will suffer big-time from the break in football, and the longer it continues, the more hardship they face.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 QPR's current kit sponsor is Bet UK, but was their front-of-shirt kit sponsor at the start of the season? Air Asia Royal Panda Gulf Air SMARKETS

Plenty of QPR fans of the Facebook groups ‘The Optimistic QPR Supporters Page‘ and ‘Planet QPR‘ have reacted to Hoos’ comments, and here’s what they had to say:

David Nash: Tell the owners to open their huge wallets then and actually spend some cash!

Jack Thompson: Stop feeling sorry for ourselves and get on with it. I understand we got to live by our means but get on with it.

David Lilley: It’s an excuse to sell anyone of value, but they would probably do it anyway.

Gren Gale: EFL should suspend FFP for this season then at least the owners could support clubs if they can afford to.

Neil Bowes: FFP should be scrapped, full stop.

Mika Kallio: The least EFL and other leagues should do would be to suspend the FFP rules indefinitely.

Matt Birch: It will be a hit but will be even worse for the lower leagues.