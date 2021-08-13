Surridge starts, Tymon benched: The predicted Stoke City XI to face Birmingham City

Stoke City will be hoping to build on their opening weekend win against Reading when they take on Birmingham City at St Andrews.

Michael O’Neill’s side found themselves battling to stay mid-table last season after a positive start with his side finishing 14th. However, after a strong summer of recruitment, it will be hard to see them doing the same and those signings had an impact on their win against Reading last weekend.

It was a productive attacking display against the Royals and O’Neill will be hoping for more of the same against Birmingham City this weekend. O’Neill has plenty of options right through the squad, but he’ll be looking for a more solid display away from home:

As the graphic shows above, Bursik will continue as number one with Davies waiting patiently for his chance.

Alfie Doughty is expected to get the nod ahead of Tymon after a shaky performance at left wing-back against Reading.

Doughty hasn’t been able to kick on in a Stoke shirt since his arrival last winter due to injuries but will look to seize his chance against Birmingham City. Tommy Smith will retain his place in this side after bagging two assists in the opening weekend.

Harry Souttar should be selected ahead of Danny Batth in the back three. At 6’6, he’s one of the tallest players in the league, and part of Birmingham City’s game plan will be to get as many crosses into the box as possible. The West Midlands side also boasts one of the best target men in the league in Lukas Jutkiewicz, so this could be a tasty battle.

A midfield three of Allen, Vrancic, and Powell are expected to retain their places after a positive display against Reading. Powell got a goal and an assist while Vrancic was constantly a danger with his neat midfield play and set pieces.

Who starts up front is open to debate. Jacob Brown is a hardworking attacker and was one of Stoke’s more dangerous players against Reading. Steven Fletcher had a solid game with his hold-up and aerial play. New signing Sam Surridge came off the bench to score the winner last weekend and bagged another in midweek against Fleetwood Town in the cup.

As a big-money signing and impressive goalscoring form underway, he might just get the nod ahead of the experienced Fletcher.