Surridge starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to play Bournemouth on Friday night

Nottingham Forest will square off against Bournemouth in a huge game this weekend, with Steve Cooper’s side eager to prove they can bag the win and potentially a play-off spot.

The club have been much improved since the former Swansea boss took over and now find themselves firmly in the hunt for a place in the top six. They’ve been exciting, have a squad packed with talent and have been one of the best teams in the entire division over the last few months.

Now, they come up against a Cherries side with promotion ambitions of their own – and automatic ones at that. Neither side will want to back down and Forest will need to field a strong side to see them off.

With that in mind then, here is who could potentially line up for the club in the game.

There could be a number of changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Stoke – but it could be a very similar formation and system to the one that Steve Cooper deployed in that game.

He might be tempted to revert back to a 3-5-2, like the one that won him the game against Blackburn the other week. However, Philip Zinckernagel was fairly solid last time out and he should be allowed to stay in the team and roam behind the two strikers again.

Those two forwards could be slightly different on Friday too. Brennan Johnson is one of the first names on the teamsheet but Keinan Davis could perhaps make way for Sam Surridge, who has mainly been used as just a super sub so far.

In the centre of the field, it could be very similar again, with the exception of Ryan Yates coming into the team. He looked decent when he came on and ended up bagging an equaliser in injury time too, so he might get the nod here.

The backline will probably not change, with the three central defenders all performing at the peak of their powers right now. Further back though there will be an enforced change, with Brice Samba suspended for this game.

That means that Ethan Horvath should get his chance to shine in between the sticks here.