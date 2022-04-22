Surridge starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Peterborough on Saturday

Nottingham Forest take on Peterborough United this weekend as they look to build upon their 4-0 win against West Brom on Monday.

Forest currently sit fifth in the league and having a two games in hand on most teams around them, they look likely to finish the season in the play-offs.

Peterborough sit at the other end of the table currently in the relegation zone and seven points away from safety meaning they will need a result from this game if they are to keep their survival hopes alive.

Here, we look at how Nottingham Forest may line-up for their game against Peterborough.

Here we see Steve Cooper name an unchanged line-up from his side’s 4-0 win as they look to keep up their momentum.

Brice Samba remains in goal as he looks to gain a 13th clean sheet of the season.

The back three of Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo and Joe Worrall have been a solid trio this season and will look to provide another good defensive performance to help their side keep a clean sheet.

Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates and Djed Spence make up the midfield four. After Colback’s stunning goal against West Brom at the weekend, he will be hoping he has another moment of magic up his sleeve to help his side. Yates also scored at the weekend so will be looking to continue his contribution.

Philip Zinckernagel sits in behind the front two and have got ten assists this season, he will no doubt be ready to provide the support to the front two.

Top scorer Brennan Johnson is joined by Sam Surridge up front. Johnson has scored 16 goals this season so he will no doubt have his eyes on reaching 20 this season. Surridge came into the side on Monday when Grabban had to miss out through illness but after scoring, he too retains his place.