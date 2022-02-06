Surridge starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Leicester in the FA Cup

Nottingham Forest will be looking for their second Premier League scalp in this year’s FA Cup when they welcome Leicester City to the City Ground on Sunday.

Steve Cooper’s men were not at their usual standards in a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City last weekend but have the chance to put that behind them when they host the Foxes.

A goal-laden game could definitely be on the cards with how poor Leicester have been defensively this term, although with Lewis Grabban ruled out with an ankle knock, the Forest attacking contingent will be weakened slightly.

It was Grabban who grabbed the only goal of the game as the Reds beat Arsenal in the last round, and there may be an opportunity for Sam Surridge to make a good impression in front of the home faithful after securing a Deadline Day transfer from Stoke City.

Here, we are predicting four changes from the Reds’ surprise defeat in South Wales last time out…

With Forest playing Blackburn Rovers and Stoke next week the priority may well be those fixtures over this one.

The four changes we can see taking place are as follows: Gaetan Bong in for Max Lowe, Jonathan Panzo for Steve Cook, Xande Silva in for Brennan Johnson and finally Sam Surridge replacing Lewis Grabban.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 AFC Bournemouth (H) Won Lost Drew

Johnson may be protected after Forest turned down the chance to sell him in January, the Reds’ chances of finishing in top six would take a serious dent if he was to suffer an injury in the FA Cup.