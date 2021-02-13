‘Surridge deserved a start’ – Many AFC Bournemouth fans react to emerging team news

AFC Bournemouth will be looking to pick up another win this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Cherries have seemingly responded well to Jason Tindall’s departure, with interim boss Jonathan Woodgate yielding two wins in the past week.

Last weekend, they defeated Birmingham City by three goals to two at the Vitality Stadium, before booking their place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup after a win at Premier League Burnley.

Woodgate has opted to name four changes to the side that beat Burnley in the cup in midweek, ahead of kick-off at the City Ground this lunchtime.

There’s a first league start for Ben Pearson, who arrived at the club from Preston North End last month.

Shane Long also comes into the side, with the likes of Dominic Solanke and Jack Stacey missing out through injury.

Here, we take a look at Bournemouth fans’ reactions to the line-up…

