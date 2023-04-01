Millwall head to West Brom today looking for a crucial win that would seriously boost their hopes of finishing in the top six come May, with Zian Flemming sure to be key to their chances.

The summer signing, brought in from Fortuna Sittard for a club-record fee, has enjoyed a brilliant first campaign in English football, scoring 13 goals so far to become an integral part of Gary Rowett’s side.

Where was Millwall’s Zian Flemming spotted this week?

You would think ahead of such a big game there could be nerves, but that didn’t seem to be the case for the Dutchman, as a clip was shared on social media that showed the attacking midfielder playing basketball in Canary Wharf.

The 24-year-old was seen with a few others outside just messing around, although with the few shots caught on camera missing, it’s fair to say he may have picked the right sport to go with professionally!

The video lasts for less than a minute, but Flemming looks relaxed in the surroundings, as he also can’t resist a few tricks with his feet with the basketball early on.

Like most of his teammates, Flemming will have enjoyed the rest period that came over the international break, allowing them to recover and get ready to go again for the run-in, with the Lions having eight games left to play.

Will Zian Flemming start for Millwall at West Brom?

Yes, don’t worry Millwall fans, this clip doesn’t signal a career change or anything like that, with Flemming sure to have just taken advantage of a few days off that the players would have been given over the break. So, it was a great chance to check out the city he recently moved to.

Now though, attention has switched back to the serious stuff, and Rowett is sure to pick the influential ex-Zwolle man in his side for the huge clash against Albion. The hosts are just five points behind Millwall, with a game in hand, so they can apply serious pressure with a win.

Therefore, the stakes are high for all connected to Millwall, as they look to finish this positive season on a high by reaching the play-offs. Whilst it’s a real team effort with the Londoners, there’s no doubt that Flemming has become a talisman for the side, and they will be hoping he can add to his impressive goal tally against the Baggies later on.