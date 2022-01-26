Surprising West Brom player update emerges ahead of Preston clash

Sam Johnstone is not involved as West Brom take on Preston this evening after seemingly having a fallout with boss Valerien Ismael.

Big team news from The Hawthorns is that Sam Johnstone is not involved despite being available again after suspension.

The England international had missed the past three games for Albion after he was sent off against Cardiff earlier in the month, but he was expected to replace David Button in goal against North End.

However, not only is Johnstone not starting, but he has failed to make the matchday squad, with The Athletic reporter Steve Madeley revealing that the stopper was available for selection and the decision is not down to an upcoming transfer.

"Big team news from The Hawthorns is that Sam Johnstone is not involved despite being available again after suspension. He's not injured or ill, I understand, nor is his absence linked to any transfer activity."

Whether this will result in Johnstone’s departure before the deadline remains to be seen, as he is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a host of Premier League sides in the past few months.

The verdict

It was very surprising that Johnstone wasn’t named in the XI because he has done well on the whole this season and he obviously has great pedigree.

So, this update would suggest there has been a disagreement with the boss and Ismael has shown since taking over that he isn’t afraid of making big decisions.

You would imagine the Frenchman will address the issue after the game but if Johnstone has no future under him then they may as well try to cash in before the deadline due to his contract situation.

