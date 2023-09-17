Highlights Watford is in talks with head coach Valerien Ismael over a new and improved contract, showing their belief in his work and the progress made by the team.

Despite a mixed start to the season, Watford's win over Birmingham City has put them in a top-half position in the Championship.

While offering Ismael a contract extension may seem unnecessary given his current deal until 2026, it demonstrates that Watford is fully behind him and willing to invest in the long-term success of the club.

Watford are in talks with Valerien Ismael over a new contract, even though he was only appointed as the new head coach in the summer.

Watford have mixed start to life under Valerien Ismael

The Frenchman was the latest boss to take the managerial role at Vicarage Road, and the Hornets have had a mixed start under the guidance of the former West Brom chief.

A 2-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday, thanks to two late goals, saw the side move into the top-half of the Championship, with Watford having won two, drawn two and lost two of their opening six.

So, there is room for improvement, but it appears the hierarchy at Watford are very pleased with the work that Ismael is doing overall, as The Athletic revealed that he could be set for a new deal, despite having almost three years left on his current contract.

“Watford are in exploratory talks with head coach Valerien Ismael over a new and improved contract after being impressed with his work since being appointed in May.

“The discussions are understood to have started last month during the opening phase of the season. It is a sign of the belief that the hierarchy have in the work that the Frenchman and his staff are undertaking behind the scenes.

“The ongoing dialogue over a new deal is understood to be based on an assessment of performances, training methods and an improvement in squad unity and discipline. Ismael has also played an active role in the recruitment of new players and decisions on those that have been released from the squad.

“Watford did not officially disclose details of Ismael’s contract length when he succeeded Chris Wilder after the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, but it is believed to be a three year term with various clauses. Talks are now centred on lengthening the contract and including enhanced conditions.”

Would this be a good move for Watford?

This would be a surprise, and, in truth, it’s something that Watford don’t really need to do.

You can understand, given their history, that the Watford board want to show they’re fully behind Ismael, and giving him a new deal at this stage would be a message that they are prepared to back him for the long-term.

However, this is football and things can change very quickly. So, by offering him an extension, Watford would just put themselves in a position where they have to pay more to Ismael when he moves on.

Given he has a deal until 2026, this seems pretty needless from Watford’s perspective, but it’s obviously good news for Ismael, and, more importantly, it shows he is impressing people with his work, even if the results haven’t yet been fantastic.

What next for Watford?

The main focus for the manager will be on football, and next up for Ismael’s side is the visit of his former club West Brom on Wednesday.

They are sure to provide a stern test, but with Albion having had a tough start to the campaign, Watford will fancy their chances of making it successive wins.