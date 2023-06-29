Leeds United are still ‘not close’ to appointing a new head coach, despite reports claiming Daniel Farke is set to take over.

Who will be the next Leeds United manager?

Even though the Whites players are set to return for pre-season in the coming days, they still don’t have a new boss in place, after Sam Allardyce left following his short-term contract expiring once Leeds were relegated.

Since then, there has been plenty of speculation about who could come in, whilst the process has been delayed as 49ers Enterprises wait to complete their takeover of the Championship outfit.

However, it had seemed as though progress had been made on the managerial hunt, as claims were made that former Norwich City boss Farke would take over.

But, that has been played down by TalkSPORT reporter Jason Bourne, who revealed that the naming of the next Leeds boss is not imminent.

“Sources close to Leeds suggest they're not close to an appointment of a head coach yet. Daniel Farke is being heavily linked with the role today.”

It has been stated previously that the new owners, and the next manager, would be confirmed by Sunday at the latest.

Leeds begin their Championship season against Cardiff City at home on August 6.

Leeds United summer plans

This is obviously a massive decision for Leeds, so the prospective owners are right to take their time over the call, although they also must recognise that the new season is fast approaching, and they could really do with getting everything in place.

The update here goes against what has been said elsewhere, and most fans will surely be growing frustrated by the constant talk, and they will just want the new man through the door - with Farke likely to be a popular choice if it is him. He has won promotion twice with the Canaries, and he did so by encouraging a fast, attacking style that would seemingly suit the group he would inherit at Elland Road.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days, with the takeover hopefully going through, and that could trigger the start of a busy summer for Leeds, who will be very active in the market over the coming weeks.