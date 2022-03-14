Surprising statistic emerges in Sheffield United’s 4-1 defeat at Coventry City

Sheffield United suffered a bump in the road in their promotion pursuit as they were hammered 4-1 by Coventry City on Saturday.

The Sky Blues ran riot at the CBS Arena, reminiscent of some of their early season displays, and capitalised on some individual errors to thrash the Blades.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have been very strong defensively since he replaced Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm in late November, but that was not how it looked at the weekend with Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O’Hare wreaking havoc.

The Blades produced the second worst expected goals against (xGA) figure in the Championship this season, according to The Athletic, only Reading’s rearguard action in their 7-0 home loss to Fulham was leakier.

xG provides a probability of every shot a team has of going in, for example 0.27, Coventry had 26 shots on Saturday of which accumulated to 4.64 xGA conceded by Sheffield United.

Reading allowed 5.53 xGA and hold the record for the worst defensive performance, by that metric, this season in the second tier.

Individual errors did see Coventry play through the Blades a lot more easily than they would have expected to and contributed to the alarming figure for Heckingbottom to contemplate.

It will be interesting to see how Heckingbottom and the team responds with every fixture feeling so important at the minute.

The Verdict

On reflection, it does seem to be an anomaly and just a bad day at the office for the Blades.

Opposition teams could be looking at the way Coventry carved them open over and over again as a blueprint to get the better of Sheffield United, but it will not be repeatable if they are on their game.

The Blades have shown themselves as one of the best teams in the league since Heckingbottom took the reins and with six of the remaining ten games being at Bramall Lane, they are still in a great position to cement their place inside the top six.

Sander Berge’s opener was so well worked with Conor Hourihane’s pinpoint cross finding the Norwegian, the Blades will be trying to forget about what happened after that.