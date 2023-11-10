Highlights Reading failed to secure a much-needed win against Bristol Rovers, putting them at the bottom of the League One table.

Fans are criticizing manager Ruben Selles for his team selections and tactics, particularly his decision to leave promising youngster Caylan Vickers out of the squad.

With Reading's financial situation uncertain, there is a risk of losing talented players like Vickers, who has caught the attention of clubs like Arsenal. A move to a bigger club could offer more playing time and a higher salary.

Reading couldn't secure a vital three points on Tuesday evening, as they drew 1-1 against Bristol Rovers at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

At the time of writing, the Royals are at the bottom of the League One table and in real danger of being deducted more points after being charged by the EFL for continuous non-payment to HMRC.

With this in mind, nothing but three points were acceptable, and they had a chance of claiming them when Sam Smith put the hosts in front.

League One Relegation Zone P GD Pts 21 Carlisle United 16 -6 14 22 Fleetwood Town 15 -10 13 23 Cheltenham Town 15 -18 8 24 Reading 15 -12 7

But poor defending allowed Rovers to equalise in the 57th minute, with ex-Royal Chris Martin lifting the ball over David Button.

There was no shortage of commitment from the home side - and some of the Royals' players including Andy Yiadom put in a decent performance.

But there was a real lack of quality in the game and many supporters have turned on manager Ruben Selles, with many people criticising his team selections and tactics in recent times.

He moved away from the 4-2-2-2 system on Tuesday evening, but his decision to leave Caylan Vickers out of the first-team squad puzzled many supporters.

Why did Ruben Selles leave Caylan Vickers out of the Reading FC squad?

Vickers was left out of the matchday squads for the Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth games too, which has upset quite a few fans considering how promising the youngster has been at times this term.

Quizzed on why he was left out again against Rovers, Selles said: "He has been out of the League One squad for the last 3-4 games.

"He was playing in the Cup of course because we made a rotation. I’ve been trying to be consistent with about 80% of the team.

"But when we make the selection I cannot have three strikers on the bench. Unfortunately [for Caylan] we decided to go with Dom and Kelvin.

"Caylan is working really hard but we cannot have 20 players on the bench."

Sam Smith started against the Gas, with Kevin Ehibhatiomhan and Dom Ballard on the bench.

Ballard has got himself on the scoresheet against Exeter City, Northampton Town and Fleetwood during his loan stay - and Ehibhatiomhan has also scored numerous times and performed well.

But Vickers should have been in the matchday squad, because he can play on the wing and is arguably a better option than the likes of Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez, especially the latter who has struggled for some time now.

And it could even be argued that Charlie Savage should be out of the matchday squad because he hasn't performed well for much of this term, Ben Elliott should have taken his place in the first 11 and Michael Craig was already on the bench as an alternative midfield option.

How could Caylan Vickers' omissions from matchday squads affect potential Reading FC/Arsenal deal?

Although HMRC has now been paid, the Royals are still in a dangerous situation because it's unclear whether owner Dai Yongge will be able to pay future bills on time.

With this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see some of the Royals' most talented players poached by other clubs during the January transfer window.

Other clubs will know the situation the Berkshire outfit is in and with some of their younger players performing superbly, they may be snapped up in the winter for cheap.

Many teams are now focused on buying young players because they know they have a good chance of selling them on for a handsome profit in the future, so the Royals are in danger of losing some key assets unless their financial situation improves or a takeover materialises.

Arsenal were believed to be keeping an eye on both Vickers and Tyler Bindon earlier this season - but with the latter failing to impress as a full-back and even enduring some low moments in his natural centre-back position - the Gunners may prefer to pursue Vickers at this point.

Reading FC's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

The one big positive of Vickers potentially remaining in Berkshire beyond January is the fact he's likely to win more first-team football at the Select Car Leasing Stadium than he will at the Emirates.

But if he isn't being regularly played by Selles and/or his potential successor, the forward may decide it's worth pushing for a potential switch to Mikel Arteta's side.

You wouldn't blame him, because he deserves to be playing a lot more.

A move to the Emirates should also mean a considerable increase in his salary and a contract of a decent length.

As a Category One academy club, the Royals' facilities and coaching in their youth system are top-notch, but Vickers will be hungry for as much first-team football as possible after making his breakthrough.

And the longer he's out of the first-team picture for league games, the more he will be thinking that a move to the Gunners could be advantageous.

He's a real asset for the third-tier side, so he would be a huge miss if he did seal this transfer.