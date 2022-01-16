Surprising price tag emerges as club close in on Derby County man

Derby County’s administrators have accepted a bid in the region of £30,000 from Wigan Athletic for midfielder Graeme Shinnie, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 30-year-old has been an integral part of the Rams’ first-team squad this term in the absence of other key figures, stepping in as one of the most senior players at Pride Park as Derby were only able to sign five players in the summer.

In isolation, this sounds like a respectable number of new recruits, but six loanees alone left the club at the end of last term and the likes of Martyn Waghorn and Jordon Ibe also departed, leaving Wayne Rooney with a very inexperienced squad at his disposal.

Despite this embargo proving to be a real barrier to transfer deals and their 21-point deduction for their entrance into administration and historic financial misdemeanours under Mel Morrison, they have fought back extremely well and climbed above Barnsley in the league table yesterday, giving themselves a real chance of remaining afloat in the division.

Shinnie has played a huge part in this rise from relegation certainty to 23rd place, making 21 league appearances, scoring once and recording three assists in the process as a real presence in the middle of the park for the Rams.

But with the club being placed under a transfer embargo, the East Midlands side’s administrators were reported to have accepted a bid for his services, with Wigan Athletic being named as the team that were set to sign him in this morning’s Sky Sports update (16/1; 7:25am).

Prior to the ex-Aberdeen man’s move to the third tier, it has now been reported by Nixon that the offer accepted was in the ballpark of £30,000, yet another sucker punch to fans of the struggling side.

The Verdict:

It seems almost inappropriate to speculate – but if they are accepting derisory bids like this – it makes you wonder whether the club are in deeper trouble than many expected.

However, his wage must also be taken into account, because that’s a high cost that will continue to erode the Rams’ remaining funds if he’s on a generous pay packet, something that is yet to emerge but is a real possibility.

This is perhaps why supporters shouldn’t panic about this report – because this may allow the administrators in their quest to prove to the EFL that they can continue running until the end of the season without a new owner and that may persuade the governing body to lift their current transfer embargo.

Nonetheless, it’s a real blow for Derby fans to know that a bid of this size was accepted after it previously looked as though they didn’t need to cash in on some of their first-teamers.

It remains to be seen whether his departure will have a real impact on the club’s survival hopes, although Liam Thompson’s emergence may help to cover for this move away.