Highlights Millwall's struggles under Joe Edwards continue, with the team now towards the bottom of the Championship.

The team's home form is particularly concerning, as they are currently at the bottom of the home league table with six losses.

Edwards needs to prioritize improving their home form and getting the fans involved to turn things around for Millwall.

Joe Edwards has endured a tough start to life as Millwall head coach, with the team now struggling towards the bottom of the Championship.

The decision to part ways with Gary Rowett was one that divided opinion, as the team had overperformed compared to their resources under his guidance, but there was an understanding that a fresh start could be beneficial for the club as they looked to push on.

But, despite a thumping win in his first game at Sheffield Wednesday, Edwards has not yet made the impact he would’ve wanted.

Related 3 realistic January targets Millwall should be keeping tabs on over December The Lions must be active with the January transfer window just weeks from opening.

Of course, he wasn’t going to implement a new style of play straight away, so patience is required, and he will want to improve the group in January. However, some of the performances are concerning, and the Lions are now looking nervously over their shoulder.

Whether they’re in a relegation battle will become clearer in the coming weeks, but one damning stat that suggests they are in a battle is their home form.

Millwall’s struggles at The Den continue

Historically, The Den has been a difficult place to go for away sides, but that’s not the case at the moment, as Millwall are bottom of the home league table, with no side having lost more than the six they have on their own patch.

Millwall Championship Home Form (as of Dec 12th) Rank Played Won Drew Lost Scored Conceded Points 24th 10 2 2 6 8 16 8

The performance against Sunderland was encouraging, and they dropped points due to a controversial penalty, but two wins from ten games is simply not acceptable.

As well as that, they’ve conceded 16 goals, so where The Den once was a tough place to go, teams are now picking up points and finding the back of the net with relative ease.

It’s the old cliche, but if you are struggling down the bottom, your home form is key, and it’s what Edwards needs to prioritise to get Millwall up the table.

The big question is how he solves the problem, and there are no obvious answers.

Millwall need to get the fans involved

The fans are still turning up in numbers, and they will make it a hostile atmosphere if the players give them something to go off.

We know that Edwards wants to play a stylish brand of football, and that should be applauded, but he may need to make a few tweaks to get The Den involved.

The supporters do want to see attractive football, but it’s all about winning. They appreciate a crunching tackle, high intensity running and shots at goal. If Millwall need to go a bit more direct, they should do it, because the fans will get behind them.

At the moment, things feel flat around Millwall, both on the pitch and in the stands, and the latter is not something that usually happens.

But, it’s on the players and the boss to change that.

They host Huddersfield on Saturday in what is a huge game, and the Millwall squad need to take responsibility to deliver a display full of pride and passion as they look to get back to making The Den a fortress.