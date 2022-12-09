Surprising claims surface over Iliman Ndiaye’s current situation at Sheffield United

The Star have revealed that Iliman Ndiaye is one of the lowest-paid members of the Sheffield United squad despite his success last season and recent caps for Senegal.

The 22-year-old, who has scored nine goals for Paul Heckingbottom’s side this season and returned to the UK earlier this week following Senegal’s exit from the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite this, the Blades have yet to hold detailed talks on a new detail with their forward and are fearing that any progress on a new deal could be delayed by his representatives following a positive World Cup according to The Star.

Considering Ndiaye’s current rise, the lack of noise from his representatives has prompted fears they could be advising him to see out his current contract.

Ndiaye’s impressive development had at least prompted Heckingbottom to advise the Sheffield United hierarchy to improve the youngster’s current terms over the summer but little progress has been made with Ndiaye’s contract due to expire in 2024.

Speaking to The Star about the situation, Heckingbottom said: “Everyone’s got to be happy with it. It’s not that he’s asked for this and the club’s only offered ‘this’ – it’s not even got to that stage. Everyone has to be at a stage where they want to do it.

“Iliman’s not said this but if a player, or an agent, or family who look after a player want to run down a contract, they’re well within their rights to do that.” The reports will no doubt worry Sheffield United fans with Ndiaye becoming a key player for Heckingbottom’s side having struck up an impressive partnership alongside Oli McBurnie. Between them, the pair have scored 18 leagues which has seen the Blades rise into the automatic promotion places and with that being the focus for the campaign, sorting Ndiaye’s contract could prove to be an unwelcome distraction for both parties.

The Verdict

It’s a surprising revelation considering Ndiaye’s form over the last 12 months.

Obviously, there will be several players on bigger contracts due to their contribution to the Premier League, and with Ndiaye only just breaking into the first team last season, his will naturally be one of the lower earners.

However, the Senegal international was a first team player towards the end of the campaign which should have prompted some movement even before Heckingbottom raised the issue.

Now, it could become a distraction for the player and the club, and will no doubt prompt questions from fans if the situation doesn’t become resolved.