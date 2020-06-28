Surprising Birmingham City managerial candidate emerges after journalist’s fresh update

Birmingham City are reportedly weighing up the possibility of making a move for Coventry City boss Mark Robins to fill their managerial vacancy at the end of the season according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Birmingham City. Mark Robins – their lodger – is coming into their thoughts as initial targets prove hard. Happy at Coventry all the same. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 28, 2020

Birmingham will be searching for a new manager in the summer, with it being previously announced that Pep Clotet would be leaving the club at the end of this year’s campaign.

The Blues have struggled since the turn of the New Year, and are currently sat 16th in the Championship table with seven matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Clotet’s side are winless in their last seven league matches, and will be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.

Robins guided Coventry City to promotion into the Championship this season, after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early due to off-the-field events.

The 50-year-old would be in familiar surroundings at St Andrew’s as well, with the Sky Blues ground-sharing with Birmingham in the 2019/20 season.

Nixon claims that Robins is happy in charge of Coventry City, but it remains to be seen as to whether he could be tempted by a move to Birmingham ahead of next season.

The Verdict:

I think he’d be a good appointment, but it would be a risk.

Robins has done a fantastic job with Coventry City this season, and it’s good to see them win promotion under his management.

But I have my doubts as to whether he’d be ready for the job with Birmingham, as they’ve struggled in this year’s campaign under Pep Clotet’s guidance.

I have no doubt in my mind that Robins can go on to succeed at a high level as a manager, but I think it would be the wrong decision for him to head to Birmingham this summer.

The timing isn’t right for both parties.