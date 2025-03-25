It has been something of a surprise for Swansea City supporters to see Luke Williams express an interest in the vacant job at MK Dons less than two months after being dismissed by the Championship side.

Williams, who formerly worked as Russell Martin's assistant before leaving Swansea for the permanent job with Notts County in the summer of 2022, made a return to SA1 last January after catching the eye at Meadow Lane.

The 43-year-old guided the Magpies to promotion to League Two and had them firmly in the fourth-tier's promotion reckoning at the season's midway point when Swansea made an approach. Williams led Swansea to a 14th-placed finish in the Championship at the end of his first term in charge and largely enjoyed a strong rapport with the Jack Army faithful, which only really broke down following a wretched run of form across the turn of the year.

In the blink of an eye, Swansea went from eyeing a play-off spot to looking over their shoulder on Williams' watch. Eight defeats from ten matches, which included a 3-0 thrashing at relegation-threatened rivals Cardiff City, ultimately saw Williams relieved of his duties, a decision very few could contest.

Luke Williams' record in charge of Swansea City Matches W D L Win percentage % Points per game 58 19 11 28 33% 1.2

Williams' own failure to play down speculation linking him to the then-vacant West Bromwich Albion job, coupled with the sale of long-serving captain Matt Grimes to Coventry City, hardly lifted the mood around the club or did the ex-County boss any favours whatsoever, of course.

Now, however, Williams is looking to make his way back into management as quickly as possible. As exclusively revealed by Football League World on Monday morning, Williams, along with fellow former Swansea manager Michael Duff, has been interviewed for the MK Dons job.

Williams previously worked at MK Dons, who are currently 18th in League Two, as Martin's assistant between 2019 and 2021. But that doesn't mean it would not be a surprise to see the manager drop two tiers so soon after leaving Swansea, where he had been largely popular for much of his tenure.

Swansea City reaction issued to big Luke Williams, MK Dons news

FLW asked our Jack Army fan pundit, Will Hughes, whether he is surprised that Williams is keen on the job at Stadium MK and if he believes he is simply too good for League Two.

Although Williams was successful with Notts County, Will does not believe that is the case - but he did admit his surprise at the news, given just how recently he was managing in the Championship.

"With this one, I'm a little bit torn with my opinion if I'm honest," Will told FLW.

"I'm surprised that Luke Williams would be keen on going to League Two after managing in the Championship. But then again, I look at the team he's interested in going to and it's a team he's already been at, he was at MK Dons while Russell Martin was there as his assistant.

"So similar to how he left us and went to Notts County and then came back for the top job, it's almost mirroring that with MK Dons.

"I didn't think he would look to drop down two divisions after being sacked by us, I thought maybe next season a mid-table League One team will need a manager, look at him and pick him up. I thought that was a good middle ground for him.

"So I'm a bit surprised at that, but Michael Duff has also been talked about for the MK Dons job and that one I'm more surprised at. I think he's got more pedigree in League One, I don't think he's a better manager than Williams just going by both of their times at Swansea.

"He's obviously done it in League One at Barnsley so he has more success in that division, that's where the surprise comes from that he would be willing to drop to League Two.

"But it seems that, with him, everything has gone wrong since he got sacked by us. He's been sacked by Huddersfield now as well, so who knows?

"With Williams, I don't want to say he's too good for League Two because, let's not forget, he didn't really do loads with Notts County in League Two.

"He did well and they were pushing play-offs, they were scoring loads but conceding a lot of goals. So I wouldn't say he's too good for League Two but I am surprised he's looking to drop after having a gig in the Championship.

MK Dons could be a good fit for Luke Williams

Although League Two is an undeniable dropdown, and the news perhaps serves as a damning indictment of how much Williams' stock has fallen this term, a move to MK would make sense.

They have a history of appointing possession-minded head coaches such as Martin and Williams himself, and, with players like ex-Notts playmaker Daniel Crowley, boast a technically-strong squad capable of playing in the way he would desire.

His own history with the club would ensure a smooth transition into the gig, and it could prove a shrewd destination to help rebuild his career in the dugout.