“Surprised me” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit makes admission about potential Aston Villa transfer agreement

Nottingham Forest’s FLW fan pundit, Des Oldham, believes that Keinan Davis could be the long-term replacement for Lewis Grabban at the City Ground after the striker’s surprise impact after joining on loan from Aston Villa.

Steve Cooper swooped to sign Davis on loan from Villa back in the January transfer window, with the 24-year-old on the lookout for more game-time in the Sky Bet Championship.

Davis is thriving in the Forest attack, delivering performances beyond the level expected of him when he first arrived.

“He’s really surprised me,” Des told FLW.

“I was hoping he’d make an impact but I can’t believe how much.

“It’s his all-round game, strength and physical presence that has surprised me the most.”

Davis has made 10 appearances since signing for Forest, nine of which have come in the starting line-up as he covers the injured Grabban.

The striker has returned four goals and an assist in those 10 appearances, including a brace on Saturday in a 4-0 win over Reading FC.

For Des, he feels like Davis could well be the long-term successor to Grabban as Forest’s go-to striking option, if they can secure an agreement with Villa for his permanent signature.

“The fact Lewis Grabban has got injured means he’s got more game-time and the chance to build his fitness,” Des continued. “The fruits of that are really starting to show.

“He looks happy and content.

“With Lewis Grabban’s contract running down, he’s potentially the long-term answer to Forest’s striking options.”

The Verdict

It’s fair to say that given Davis’ scoring record with Aston Villa, it was hard to see him coming into Forest and being as prolific as he has been.

The 24-year-old has been a superb addition, offering so much at the top of the pitch for Steve Cooper’s play-off chasing side.

Right now, if Forest were offered the opportunity to sign Davis permanently, you’ve got to imagine that they’d jump at the opportunity, such has been his impact on the side.

Whether he can be as reliable when it comes to goals as Grabban has is something you could debate, but he certainly looks to have found a home in Nottingham.

