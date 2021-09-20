‘Surprised he’s not been snapped up’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to potential free agent swoop

Middlesbrough have made contact with Robbie Brady ahead of a potential swoop on a free transfer.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Brady is on Boro’s radar, with Neil Warnock making contact with the Republic of Ireland international.

Brady is a free agent having left Burnley at the end of the previous campaign, having made 19 appearances in the Premier League and scoring one goal last season.

The 29-year-old is a versatile left-sided option able to play as a winger or as a wing-back, making 87 appearances for Burnley in total.

Brady has won promotion from the Championship once before with Hull City, and has also made 57 caps for the national team.

He could now be set for a move to the Championship, with Boro taking a look at him and potentially bringing him in on a free transfer.

Here, we take a look at Middlesbrough fans’ reactions to the prospect of Brady coming in after the transfer window on a free…

Would be a good signing imo! — Daniel (@dlcrow_) September 20, 2021

But we have Peltier and Jones to play there 😏😅 — Anthony Atkinson (@atkinson121) September 20, 2021

He was a decent player. I'm suprised he's not been snapped up (not sure about wage demands or recent injury record). — Steve 👽 (@steven_metcalfe) September 20, 2021

Wouldn't mind this tbh!! — Rory Smith (@rorysmith94) September 20, 2021

Can he play left back? Because that’s what we need as a priority. — Craig Nattress (@CraigNattress) September 20, 2021

Good player, surprised he hasn't been picked up by anyone yet? — Líp (@NahItsLyingTho) September 20, 2021

Very good player — paul garbutt (@Paulgarbs) September 20, 2021