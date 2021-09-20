Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Surprised he’s not been snapped up’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to potential free agent swoop

Published

1 min ago

on

Middlesbrough have made contact with Robbie Brady ahead of a potential swoop on a free transfer.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Brady is on Boro’s radar, with Neil Warnock making contact with the Republic of Ireland international.

Brady is a free agent having left Burnley at the end of the previous campaign, having made 19 appearances in the Premier League and scoring one goal last season.

The 29-year-old is a versatile left-sided option able to play as a winger or as a wing-back, making 87 appearances for Burnley in total.

Brady has won promotion from the Championship once before with Hull City, and has also made 57 caps for the national team.

He could now be set for a move to the Championship, with Boro taking a look at him and potentially bringing him in on a free transfer.

Here, we take a look at Middlesbrough fans’ reactions to the prospect of Brady coming in after the transfer window on a free…


