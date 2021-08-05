‘Surprised but not disappointed’ – Many QPR fans react as Warburton makes key team decision

Summer signing Stefan Johansen will become Queens Park Rangers’ new captain ahead of the 2021/22 season, the club have confirmed.

After being deemed surplus to requirements at Fulham, he first arrived at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in a loan deal during the January transfer window and become a key part of the west London side’s setup, producing five goal contributions in 21 appearances.

With this, the R’s manager Mark Warburton decided to pursue the Norwegian on a permanent deal – and secured his services at the end of last month for an undisclosed fee.

On his arrival, the Championship outfit were yet to name their new captain after seeing Johansen’s predecessor Geoff Cameron head to FC Cincinnati on a free transfer earlier in the summer.

But with his promotion-winning pedigree and experience of being Norway’s captain before his international retirement, the 30-year-old midfielder has been given the role and will be hoping to build on the club’s momentum from the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign.

Queens Park Rangers’ former seemed to improve dramatically when he came in, leading to an extension on manager Warburton’s deal at the club, a ninth-place finish last term and a real chance to build on this impressive finish.

But focusing more on the present, how do QPR fans feel about this captaincy news? Happy? Felt it should have been given to someone who has spent longer at the club?

We take a look at some of their latest reaction on Twitter.

Must admit, this surprised me but in a good way. Was expecting either Charlie or Wallace https://t.co/WNIIA1YsJU — Rory (@W5Rory) August 5, 2021

Things can’t get much better down at rangers , ain’t been this buzzing for it in years https://t.co/LemXNy8S45 — Joe Lane (@JoeLane1997) August 5, 2021

Give us the league already https://t.co/dK1QwnAiXr — Colin Lester (@olinjohnlester) August 5, 2021

I absolutely LOVE this decision🇳🇴 https://t.co/WTzvkypwBz — #1 Aatu Räty Fan (@MooseJJM) August 5, 2021