Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has emerged as a shock contender for the Chelsea managerial vacancy, it is being reported.

Having relieved Graham Potter of his duties at Stamford Bridge, the Premier League side currently have former player and manager Frank Lampard in charge until the end of the season.

They will be looking to appoint a permanent successor to Potter at the end of the campaign, though, and now, Championship boss Kompany is said to have a serious chance at getting the job.

Vincent Kompany to Chelsea - What has been said?

News that Chelsea were first interested in the Burnley boss broke over the weekend.

The Times reported that the Belgian was admired by the Premier League side, but said that he was one of many names under consideration alongside far more experienced candidates.

Their report said that the Blues list included the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino, Luciano Spalletti, Ruben Amorim and Abel Ferreira.

However, just days later, The Times are now breaking news on Kompany and Chelsea once again.

It is now reported that the Burnley manager is emerging as a surprise contender for the job, with the Belgian making the club's final, four-man shortlist of candidates.

The Times report that Chelsea directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, with the support of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, are leading the search.

The duo are said to have meetings with multiple coaches planned.

Should Burnley be worried about losing Vincent Kompany?

Burnley will certainly be used to the idea of a Premier League side coming in for Kompany by now.

The Belgian has only been at Turf Moor since last summer, but any time a Premier League vacancy has arisen this season, it feels as though the Belgian has been linked to it in some way.

Not only to bottom half jobs, either, but to the likes of Spurs, and now Chelsea.

When big clubs like the Blues are coming knocking, though, you have to think that Kompany would find such an opportunity very hard to turn down.

Reports earlier this week suggested the club were preparing to offer Kompany a new deal amid interest from Spurs, so it does show they are potentially concerned about losing their boss.

Would Vincent Kompany be a good appointment for Chelsea?

The Belgian has certainly done a brilliant job at Burnley this season.

Not only has his side been the class of the Championship - and by quite some distance - we must not forget the rebuild that occurred at Turf Moor last summer, nor the complete shift in playing style.

It has certainly been an impressive job and it would be interesting to see how he did at a big club like Chelsea.

It must be said, though, that guiding Burnley to the Premier League in the Championship is levels apart from taking over a Premier League side like Chelsea that demand winning trophies.

It would certainly be a risk appointing him in that sense. It is now up to the decision makers at Chelsea to determine whether or not it is indeed a risk worth taking.