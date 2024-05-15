Highlights Danny Rohl turned Sheffield Wednesday around and secured survival with 2-0 win on final day, attracting interest from other clubs as a result.

Reports suggest it would take £5m to buy Rohl out of his contract and £10m for backroom staff, which will give Owsl fans hope of keeping him.

Wednesday must secure Rohl with a new deal to avoid uncertainty, build towards success.

Danny Rohl has been a revelation since he took charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

The club started the Championship season without a win in 10 games under Xisco Munoz and Rohl had an uphill task on his hands when he arrived at the club in October.

In his first senior managerial role, the German has taken no time at all to adapt and miraculously secured survival on the final day of the season with a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

His ability to guide Wednesday to safety has unsurprisingly attracted interest from a host of other clubs.

But reports now suggest that it will be harder to get Rohl out of the club than first presumed.

Rohl signed a contract with Wednesday until 2025, with negotiations over a new deal set to get underway, and The Star have now revealed that it would take a figure close to £5m to buy Rohl out of his contract.

The report goes on to suggest it would take around £10m to buy Rohl and the rest of his backroom staff out of the club.

This fee could put potential suitors off and will come as a relief to Wednesday supporters, who are confident of building success under Rohl.

Danny Rohl Championship stats 23/24 as per Transfermarkt Competition Matches Win Draw Loss Points Championship 46 15 5 15 50

Sunderland and Hull said to be interested in Rohl

Hull City recently departed with Liam Rosenior, much to the surprise of many fans, and are now on the lookout for a new manager.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have been without a permanent manager since the departure of Michael Beale in February.

Sunderland's links to Rohl have been longstanding, with the manager impressing during his short stint in England.

Rohl is considered one of the brightest young managers in the Championship, but news of a potential compensation package will have alarmed Sunderland and Hull.

Such a significant fee would constitute a large portion of their budget for next season, and it remains to be seen where their priorities lie and how highly they view Rohl.

Wednesday must tie down Rohl to new contract

Despite the reports of a compensation package, it's of paramount importance that Wednesday continue negotiations with Rohl over a new contract.

The 35-year-old's contract runs out next season and Wednesday should be keen to dispel any rumours about his future by tying him down to a long-term deal.

The Star have reported that talks over a new deal are underway and initial discussions have been positive.

Rohl has reinvigorated a beleaguered Wednesday side who were destined for relegation straight back to League One and with the German at the helm, they can begin to build towards cementing themselves in the second division.

Failure to tie down Rohl would be a damning indictment on the ownership, who already have a fragile relationship with the fanbase.

Dejphon Chansiri sacked manager Darren Moore last summer just weeks after he secured promotion to the Championship due to disagreements over the club's direction and Wednesday must avoid a similar situation if they are to enjoy a productive season next year.

Wednesday fans will ultimately be relieved by news of Rohl's compensation package but they know it will count for little if they are unable to secure a long-term deal for him and, given Chansiri's history with managers, there won't be too much expectation of a deal being struck.