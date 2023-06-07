Leeds United's Spanish forward Rodrigo is of interest to Real Madrid this summer, and could be worth as little as €3.5m following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

That's according to Spanish outlet Cadena COPE, via Sport Witness, who claim that the Whites' top scorer last season could leave this summer for a knock-down price, given that he has only a year remaining on his contract, too.

Leeds are set to lose a whole host of their first-team players this summer now that their relegation has been confirmed.

The impact of relegation is not only one that carries financial significance for Leeds, but also one that will seriously dismantle the playing squad as well, with multiple internationals in the squad who will need to look for pastures new for the sake of their career.

Could Rodrigo depart Leeds United this summer?

The Spaniard finished as Leeds’ top scorer this season with 15 goals and two assists from 35 games. Rodrigo has been exceptional and was the main reason why Leeds held on for as long as they did, scoring crucial goals in the process.

However, even at 32, he has shown his credentials to remain a top flight player and will have aspirations to play in the European Championships, which are coming up at the end of 2023/24.

Rodrigo was given a recent call-up back into the Spain set up for the first time since 2021, when he played twice:

The Spanish international has eight goals from 27 caps and will want to be playing at the best possible standard he can to get remain in the Spain setup, and that means leaving Elland Road.

Phil Hay of The Athletic is reporting that, with a year left on his deal, Rodrigo will be leaving this summer, he said: "One of the club’s highest earners and with 12 months left on his deal. A summer departure is on the cards."

What's the latest with Leeds United forward Rodrigo? Could a move to Real Madrid materialise?

Cadena COPE, via Sport Witness are reporting that Rodrigo Moreno is now an "option" for the La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

This is reportedly because the 32-year-old has a release clause in his Leeds contract that allows him to leave for as little as €3.5m following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

It is reported that Real Madrid will still pursue a big name to replace the outgoing Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad, but that they are also looking to find another forward option to take the spot of Mariano Diaz, who also departed the club on a free transfer.

Is €3.5m a fair price?

It's a staggeringly low fee for the player, even with a year left on his deal and at the age of 32.

Some people will argue that Leeds' relegation would also have automatically weakened their hand in negotiations for the player anyway, but his form was good enough to command a larger fee than the reported figure of €3.5m.

He's worth at least double or triple that, but at the same time, Leeds will need one of their top earners off the books.

Rodrigo could go to the Bernabeu, but his game time may be somewhat limited, and if he wishes to play top flight football regularly to remain in the Spanish squad, then perhaps a move where he would be first-choice makes more sense.