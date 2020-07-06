Surprise name set for West Brom chance as Bilic makes player decision

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic is set to give Nick Clayton-Phillips a chance to impress in first-team training, according to The Athletic.

Clayton-Phillips has recently put pen to paper on a new deal at the Hawthorns, at a time where the likes of Jack Fitzwater, Nathan Ferguson and Kane Wilson have been let go upon the expiry of their contracts.

Clayton-Phillips has impressed for Albion’s Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring four goals in 13 games.

The winger joined National League side Solihull Moors on loan in February, too, making four appearances for Jimmy Shan’s side before their season was brought to an end.

On the back of signing a new deal at the Hawthorns, Clayton-Phillips will now be looking to make an impression under Bilic having failed to make a single first-team appearance thus far.

According to The Athletic, the young winger will be given an opportunity to mix with the first-team squad this summer in preparation for the 2020/21 campaign.

West Brom will obviously be hoping to play in the Premier League next season, with the Baggies on the cusp of winning promotion from the Championship this term.

The Verdict

Clayton-Phillips is obviously highly thought of at the Hawthorns having been kept on despite others leaving, and he will be keen to break into the first-team set-up under Bilic.

Rekeem Harper and Nathan Ferguson’s progress show that if Clayton-Phillips works hard in training and makes an impression, he could be a first-team regular under Bilic.

The Croatian has developed plenty of younger players since arriving at the Hawthorns, and Clayton-Phillips should feel excited about that.