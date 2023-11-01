Highlights Joe Edwards, England Under-20 coach, is a candidate for the Millwall manager role, but faces tough competition from experienced names like Nathan Jones and Mick Beale.

England Under-20 coach Joe Edwards has emerged as a candidate for the vacant manager role at Millwall.

According to the Daily Mail, the young coach is on the shortlist of candidates for the vacant manager role.

The Lions have stepped up their search for a new head coach following the departure of Gary Rowett last month.

The favourite for the job is currently former Southampton and Luton boss Nathan Jones, but Edwards is understood to be among the names that the club wish to speak to.

Who is Joe Edwards?

Edwards, as mentioned, is the England Under-20's coach and over his time involved with the Young Lions has built up a name for himself as one of the best young coaches in the country.

He has mostly spent his time in academy football but has experienced first team coaching as he was involved with Frank Lampard during his time at Chelsea and Everton. He also stayed with the Blues when Thomas Tuchel arrived and helped Chelsea lift the Champions League in 2021.

He was also a part of Graham Potter's backroom staff during his short time at Chelsea before being appointed as England Under-20's coach in August this year.

In terms of who Edwards is up against for the Millwall job, he faces tough competition.

As mentioned former Southampton and Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is linked with the job, who boasts a number of clubs on his CV including Southampton, Stoke City and Luton Town. Whilst Jones failed to impress at Stoke City and Southampton, he did incredibly well at Luton Town taking them up the leagues from League Two to the Championship, setting groundwork for promotion to the Premier League.

Another candidate is former Rangers and QPR boss Mick Beale, who has only just begun his managerial career. He got his first manager role with QPR after leaving Steven Gerrard's coaching staff at Aston Villa.

He and his team had an amazing start to the 2022-2023 season which saw QPR top of the Championship before being offered the Rangers job. He left for Scotland and whilst had a decent rest of 2022-2023 with Rangers, but he was ultimately sacked last month after poor start to this season.

Would Edwards be a good appointment for Millwall?

Ultimately, if Millwall were to go with Edwards, it would be a risk.

He has never had a first team manager role in professional football before which sometimes can have a negative impact, but he could draw from his experiences with Lampard, Tuchel and Potter.

What he has learned from those managers, he could use to help Millwall climb up the table and challenge for a play-off spot.

He is really an unknown entity and probably one that fans would question if he was appointed compared to the other names linked.

But with the other options out there, Edwards could fall behind the other candidates but if Millwall want a young, upcoming manager, Edwards would be the right fit.