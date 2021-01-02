Surprise candidate responds to question about Sheffield Wednesday managerial vacancy

Neil Thompson has refused to comment on whether he’d be interested in the Sheffield Wednesday job.

The caretaker boss has led the first team since Monday evening when the decision was made to sack Tony Pulis as head coach after just 10 games in charge.

For the Owls it’s been a disappointing season so far, but under Thompson there has been definite signs of improvement.

Two wins from two since taking charge is very impressive for the struggling side, but speaking to the press, the caretaker boss is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Asked whether he’d like the job or not, Thompson said: “It is too early to say.

“The week has been a whirlwind for everyone. It happened so quick and you have just got to be adaptable. That’s football.

“I have been in football 41 years since I left school and nothing ever surprises you so you have got to be ready for that.

“Fair play to the players for taking everything on board. I have been in and around the players for a number of years now. A familiar faces sometimes helps but they have been magnificent in the last two games.”

The big Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year was Sheffield Wednesday formed? 1864 1865 1866 1867

The Verdict

Surely Neil Thompson has to be in consideration.

There will be a temptation to pick a bigger name to take on the job but two wins from two is hugely impressive.

If he can continue this form while in interim charge then there’s no doubt that Dejphon Chansiri will have a big decision to make.