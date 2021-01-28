Surprise managerial candidate responds to question about Sheffield Wednesday job

Neil Thompson has said that he is ‘relaxed’ about links with the Sheffield Wednesday job, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are in the process of looking for a new manager after Tony Pulis left his role at the end of December.

It’s now been a month since the Welshman left Hillsborough for the final time and since then there’s been little in the way of significant progress as the club look for his successor.

In the meantime Thompson has taken charge of first team affairs, and by this season’s standards, he’s done a decent job.

Out of five matches in the hot seat the 57-year-old has won three matches, with one of the defeats coming against Premier League side Everton in the FA Cup.

While it remains to be seen whether Thompson will be seen as a genuine contender remains to be seen, but when quizzed on the job, Thompson delivered a coy response.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Thompson said: “I am quite relaxed about the situation.

“I have been asked to take care of the team, which has been a privilege, and we will see where it goes.”

The Verdict

Neil Thompson must surely be a contender for the role

Sheffield Wednesday have looked significantly better since he took charge of the club and that can’t be underestimated after a difficult season so far.

Even if he isn’t seen as a long-term solution I wouldn’t be surprised to see him given the job until the end of the season to see if he can finish what he’s started.