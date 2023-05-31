Sam Allardyce and Leeds United have been relegated to the Championship following a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Premier League final day.

It ends a three-year stay in the top flight for the Whites after Marcelo Bielsa gained promotion with the club in 2020. Leeds would finish ninth under his tutelage but sacked him in February 2021.

Jesse Marsch, Michael Skubala, and Javi Gracia have all taken the reins since the Argentine's dismissal but Allardyce was the man to see Leeds fall into the second tier.

The experienced coach was given only four games to save Leeds' season and managed a solitary point against former side Newcastle United at Elland Road.

The immediate future of the club is up in the air currently, with a takeover by 49ers Enterprises still under discussion with current owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Once that is finalised, multiple key decisions need to be made behind the scenes in the coming weeks: there is no sporting director or director of football, a new manager may yet be appointed, and multiple issues with the squad need addressing as well.

What's the latest on Sam Allardyce's future at Leeds?

The Sun are reporting that "if the players have their way, he will continue at Elland Road."

The report adds: "While this remains a possibility, the club is in limbo until Andrea Radrizzani finally sells it to the owners of the San Francisco 49ers."

They are also reporting that Allardyce is "clearly keen" to stay on with Leeds for the 2023/24 campaign.

However, nothing is yet confirmed, with the report stating: "The key is whether the new owners listen to the current squad over the manager — or if they try to make their mark by bringing in another boss."

They also note that former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is a possibility being weighed up by the 49ers as well.

Should Leeds keep Sam Allardyce?

Leeds should ideally be looking to appoint a new head coach this summer - someone with new ideas that can give them a fresh start in the Championship.

The club has been badly mismanaged recently but the relegation gives them an opportunity to restart and rebuild. That should be without Allardyce at the helm and a more progressive and possession-based coach instead.

Leeds should be looking for a more modern manager, even if Allardyce's second tier record is fairly exemplary in seasons gone by.

The majority of fans are clamouring for a manager more like Bielsa. The Argentine captured their imagination last time and made them believe again with his brand of fast-paced football. There will be huge expectation on the club this summer to gain promotion at the first time of asking, but they will also want to do it the right way, too.