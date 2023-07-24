Highlights Leeds United and Coventry City are both interested in signing right-back Milan van Ewijk from SC Heerenveen, with Coventry having a bid rejected.

Van Ewijk, a Netherlands U-21 international, had a successful season at Heerenveen, playing as both a wing-back and a right-back and contributing six goals and three assists.

Leeds' interest in van Ewijk may suggest that Cody Drameh's future at the club is uncertain, as it would be unlikely for Leeds to keep both players on their books. However, signing a right-back may not be Leeds' top priority, with other positions in need of strengthening.

Leeds United have joined Coventry City in the race for right-back Milan van Ewijk of SC Heerenveen, according to Dutch journalist Sander de Vries.

Coventry's interest has been known for a while now, considering Brooke Norton-Cuffy was brought in for the second half of last season on loan from Arsenal, it isn't a surprise to see Mark Robins target a right-wing-back yet again this summer.

According to the Dutch journalist de Vries from the Leeuwarder Courant, Coventry have had a bid rejected for Heerenveen's van Ewijk.

Their interest was first reported much earlier in the summer, but since then both Belgian outfit Anderlecht and the Sky Blues have tabled offers that have been refused, and currently there are no negotiations said to be occurring for the 22-year-old's services.

Who is Milan van Ewijk?

Having spent time in Feyenoord's academy as a youngster, van Ewijk was picked up from amateur club Excelsior Maassluis in 2019 by ADO Den Haag, who gave the full-back his first taste of professional football as a teenager.

In 2021, van Ewijk then joined Heerenveen on a four-year deal, and in his two years at the club he's played 67 times, scoring seven goals.

His most recent season was his most successful, with van Ewijk alternating between playing as a wing-back and a right-back, featuring 40 times in all competitions and notching six goals and a further three assists in 2022/23.

Since arriving at Heerenveen, van Ewijk has become a Netherlands U-21 international, and was in their squad for the U-21's European Championships.

What's the latest on van Ewijk? Could Leeds hijack Coventry's move?

Dutch journalist de Vries from the Leeuwarder Courant has the latest update, he said: "Transfer game around Milan van Ewijk: SC Heerenveen refused an offer from Coventry City last week.This club has wanted to capture Van Ewijk for some time.

"Leeds United are now also interested in the 22-year-old right back."

Could this mean a departure for Cody Drameh?

Leeds have sent right-back Rasmus Kristensen on a season-long loan to AS Roma, leaving Cody Drameh and Luke Ayling to cover the right-back spot.

Many fans would have assumed that losing Kristensen meant putting faith into Drameh, but it appears that the Whites may now be in the market for a right-back in the form of van Ewijk.

With only a year remaining on Drameh's deal, this may also cast his long-term future at Elland Road into doubt. The Dutchman and Drameh are only a year apart in age terms, too, so it makes little sense for the club to have both on their books.

Should Leeds sign van Ewijk?

The right-back is lightning fast and very attack-minded, but isn't the best defensively, with midfielders often shuttling across to cover him.

However, van Ewijk profiles somewhat similarly to Max Aarons at Norwich, which perhaps explains the Leeds interest, given Daniel Farke likes that profile of attacking right-back.

The 22-year-old will play very high and wide to support the attack and give width. Of course, many Leeds fans would argue Cody Drameh is capable of this, but it is possible he could now be moved on this summer.

Leeds have other priorities than attempting to sign a right-back, though, and it could be argued that pursuing van Ewijk is a waste of resources when considering the other business that is in desperate need of being done to other areas of the squad.

A goalkeeper, right-sided centre-back, centre-forward, left-back, and attacking-midfielder all appear to be bigger priorities right now for Farke and co.