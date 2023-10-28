Highlights QPR have sacked Gareth Ainsworth following a poor start to the season, with the team sitting 23rd in the Championship.

Neil Warnock is reportedly set to return as QPR manager for a third spell.

Former Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones is also reportedly keen on the role.

Queens Park Rangers are set to name former boss Neil Warnock as Gareth Ainsworth's successor at Loftus Road, according to reports breaking on Saturday night.

Just hours ago, in a club statement, QPR announced that they had relieved Ainsworth and his assistant Richard Dobson of their duties following the club's 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City this weekend.

According to The Telegraph, Ainsworth's successor is already lined up, too.

Indeed, their report claims that Neil Warnock is keen to return to the club for a third spell in charge, and that it is expected that he will be the man to replace Ainsworth.

Former Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones, out of work since his Saints' sacking earlier this year, is also reportedly keen on the role, but The Telegraph state that it is Warnock who is likely to get the nod.

Why did QPR sack Gareth Ainsworth?

Gareth Ainsworth's sacking from QPR hardly comes as a surprise following the R's poor start to the season.

Ainsworth barely kept the club up last season, and following today's defeat to Leicester, QPR sat 23rd on the Championship with just eight points.

It wasn't as though any of those points were earned recently, either, with the club having lost their last six league matches.

In a club statement that announced Ainsworth's departure, QPR CEO Lee Hoos explained the logic behind the decision.

"Making a call such as this is never easy, and it is even more difficult when you have such respect on both a personal and professional level for the individuals concerned - which we all do for Gareth and Richard," Hoos wrote in the QPR statement.

"Many supporters have told me in recent months that they have never wanted someone to succeed more than Gareth, which is an indication of the fondness everyone associated with QPR has for him.

"Unfortunately, results this season haven't gone the way we all wanted and we feel a change is necessary.

"Gareth has been a pleasure to work with from the moment he arrived and I am truly sorry this has not worked out as we all had hoped.

"On behalf of the board, I wholeheartedly thank Gareth for his commitment, desire, passion and professionalism. We all have the utmost respect for him, and he will always be welcome here.

"We understand the importance of appointing a new head coach quickly and an announcement on this will follow in the coming days."

Would Neil Warnock be a good appointment for QPR?

Given that he knows the club well having had two previous managerial spells at Loftus Road, and the situation that QPR find themselves in this season, this could be an appointment that works.

Neil Warnock's record as QPR manager and interim manager, as per Transfermarkt Season Division Matches (including cup) Wins Draws Losses 2009/10 Championship 14 5 5 4 2010/11 Championship 48 24 16 8 2011/12 Premier League 22 4 6 12 2015/16 Championship 3 2 1 0 Overall QPR Record N/A N/A 87 35 28 24

Indeed, we saw last season at Huddersfield what a great job Neil Warnock can do on a short-term basis, and if appointed, it will give QPR renewed hope that they can survive in the Championship this season.

Even though there is a long way to go, under Ainsworth, that was looking difficult to see.

Nathan Jones, the other reportedly interested party perhaps would have been a more interesting or long-term appointment, but you can't blame QPR for going with a safe pair of hands in Warnock after how Gareth Ainsworth's appointment has gone.

Warnock has had previous success at QPR, and the hope will be that he can do that once again, although this time perhaps success looks like survival rather than promotion.