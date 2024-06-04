Burnley’s search for Vincent Kompany’s replacement is still ongoing, with various candidates emerging in recent days.

The Clarets were probably not expecting to have to be looking for a new manager this summer, as they will have been keen to keep hold of Kompany heading back into the Championship.

However, the opportunity to manage Bayern Munich was too hard to turn down for the Belgian, and now that means Burnley will need to find a suitable replacement.

As stated, there have been a few names that have already been linked to the role, with Frank Lampard heavily mentioned when it comes to the vacancy at Turf Moor.

It was even reported in recent days that Burnley had offered Lampard the head coach role to replace the departed Kompany.

As well as Lampard, West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has also been mentioned as a possible target for the Lancashire side. It was reported by Football Insider that the club had made contact with the Spaniard about becoming their new head coach.

But as well as these two managers being mentioned, it has also emerged in recent days that former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is someone possibly under consideration.

Alan Pardew is a contender for the Burnley managerial vacancy

According to The Sun’s Andy Dillon, Burnley are believed to have made contact with Alan Pardew regarding replacing Vincent Kompany as their new head coach.

The report states that the 62-year-old is looking to get back into English football and is keen on the challenge of getting Burnley back into the Premier League.

Alan Pardew's managerial record in England Division Matches Won Drawn Lost Points PPG Premier League 318 109 67 142 394 1.24 Championship 110 42 27 41 153 1.39 League One 49 24 15 10 87 1.78 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 4th of June)

Pardew has not worked in England since 2018, but has still been around in football, mainly working on the radio or abroad.

Pardew’s last job in English football was at West Brom, a role where he took charge of just 21 games before leaving the Hawthorns.

It is still early in the process to state whether Pardew is a contender for the role, but if he is, then it has to be said it would be a step backward from the Lancashire side.

Alan Pardew appointment would be a step backwards for Burnley

Burnley wouldn’t have had much preparation for when it came to appointing a new manager, as they would have been hoping and expecting Kompany to still be in charge for the 2024/25 season.

His departure will have likely put the club on the backfoot when it comes to finding a replacement, as they wouldn’t have done much research.

The Clarets took a huge risk two years ago when they decided to appoint Kompany as their new manager, but it was something that did work out well in the end.

The Belgian got the club playing some attractive, attacking football, which resulted in them reaching the Premier League.

Now, Burnley are looking for a new manager, and it seems appropriate for the club to go down a similar route, someone who may be lacking experience or someone who has managed before but is young and has an exciting coaching career ahead of them.

Sadly for Alan Pardew, that isn’t him, as he’s been around football for a long time now, and while he has achieved success in his managerial career, earning plaudits and being a Premier League manager on more than one occasion, it would seem to be a strange appointment should Burnley follow it through.

As stated, Pardew hasn’t managed in England since 2018, and since then he has been working abroad a lot of the time, as he’s found opportunities in management hard to come by.

Therefore, it would be strange and a backward step for Burnley to decide now is the time for the club to go for an experienced manager who has been out of English football for six years.

The 62-year-old does have experience managing in the Championship, as he’s overseen 110 games in the league, 42 of which he has won, picking up 153 points, averaging 1.39 a game, as per Transfermarkt.

English football has very much moved on in the six years that Pardew has been absent from it, with clubs going for the young coaches with something to prove. Therefore, it would be strange for Burnley to decide to go in a different direction altogether from what they were doing with Kompany.

The Clarets need a manager that can not only get them out of the Championship, but can also help them build and grow as a football team, and it could be said that Pardew isn’t that type of manager.

Burnley need to avoid this appointment and try and look and continue for what they did with Kompany, someone who can continue the attractive style of football and help build the club on and off the pitch.